Fred Hoiberg unpacks Armon Gates' departure and Nebraska's search for a replacement

LINCOLN — Former Nebraska assistant Armon Gates said goodbye to his players during an emotional meeting. After four-plus years (127 games) under two coaches, Gates was leaving Nebraska.

Coach Fred Hoiberg had known this moment was coming. Hoiberg said Tuesday that he talked to Oregon coach Dana Altman “several times” over the past month, and Altman was “very open and upfront” about his pursuit of Gates.

“So we’ve got some good names (for Gates’ replacement) already,” Hoiberg said. And we’re definitely going to get the right guy in here to help us continue to progress as a group.”

Hoiberg says NU is in no rush to do so, however, despite a crowded recruiting calendar this month. The Huskers sent video coordinator Matt Holt on the road in Gates’ place during last weekend’s live period. They plan to send director of basketball strategies Luca Virgilio during next week’s.

Hoiberg called the timing of Gates’ departure “difficult,” but NU isn’t worried about that. Coaches have left during the summer before, Hoiberg said, and they’ll do it again. He won’t let those circumstances dictate the hiring process.

“I'm definitely not going to rush into this,” Hoiberg said. Right now, I'm in the process of putting a list together that I feel good about and in doing a lot of background checks and talking to a lot of people. We'll take our time with this one.”

The right fit, according to Hoiberg, will be well-rounded. Good recruiting connections in specific regions, on-court acumen and a strong connection with their players. The last part was Gates’ specialty, as NU senior Derrick Walker explained Tuesday.

Gates was the last remaining assistant from Hoiberg’s first staff, which recruited Walker to Lincoln. And from the moment Walker met Gates, “He loved being here,” Walker said. “He loved being around us. He’s so high energy. He has a relationship with everyone on the staff and all the players.”

That explains the emotions during Gates’ farewell. Hoiberg called Gates “one of the most positive people I’ve ever been around.” He and the players are all rooting for Gates at Oregon.

But they’re also moving forward — at their own pace. NU sees patience as its guiding principle while searching for Gates’ replacement.

“We have pieces here that's not going to stop us from working and getting better,” Walker said.

So whenever whoever comes in next, I just hope he's a great fit. And I hope he brings a lot of value.”

Walker sees leadership improvement

Derrick Walker remembers moments during his first three seasons at Nebraska where he felt like the only one talking.

“Not to say that other groups didn’t have (leadership),” Walker said, “but with this group, you can tell it’s different.”

By different, Walker means noisy. During summer workouts, he hears lots of voices. Emmanuel Bandoumel and Sam Griesel tutor the guards. Walker and Juwan Gary push the bigs. The younger players push back.

As a result, Walker sees more continuity with this year’s Huskers, particularly the older ones. He considers Bandoumel, 24, his fellow “grandpa” (“Us old folks have to stick together,” Walker said). He and Griesel clicked the second Griesel arrived at practice. And Gary plays with the same toughness on which Walker prides himself.

Those traits are contagious when you talk. And this summer, NU can’t keep quiet.

“We got leadership from all around,” Walker said. With (Griesel, Bandoumel and Gary) being here, they step up, they speak up and they hold others accountable. We’re just more well-rounded this year as far as leadership and that effort piece and people not taking (feedback) personal.”

Breidenbach returns

Wilhelm Breidenbach participated in live drills Tuesday for the first time since he suffered a season-ending knee injury last season. Hoiberg said Breidenbach looked good, comfortable — he dunked during one drill.

Walker welcomed the sight. He said Breidenbach’s absence hurt the Huskers “a lot” last season, both on the depth chart and in the locker room. Breidenbach gave NU a spark when he entered the game, Walker said. He played with toughness and energy. He wasn’t afraid to bang bodies.

“So having him out there is a major game changer,” Walker said. “He’s always positive, energetic and talking. Having him out there, it feels like we’re becoming complete again.”

Hoiberg on realignment

Hoiberg thinks USC and UCLA are “phenomenal” additions to the Big Ten.

He called both programs unbelievable and called UCLA the most historic program in college hoops.

He thinks the Huskers are uniquely suited to handle logistical challenges facing the conference’s eastern schools — “We’re kind of split in the middle with the east coast and the west coast,” he said. And Hoiberg, along with California natives Breidenbach, Denim Dawson and Ramel Lloyd Jr., will welcome an escape to California during Nebraska winters.

“I’m excited to go out in February when it’s 10 degrees,” Hoiberg said. “I think it caught everybody a little bit by surprise when we heard the news … but it’s exciting. I’m excited to play in those venues. I’ve scouted in those venues when I was working in the NBA — both great fan bases.”

Walker playing new position

Walker is playing more power forward this summer. He loves playing center, “but I’m 6-foot-8,” he said Tuesday, and the Huskers have more depth in the front court. Breidenbach is healthy. Blaise Keita has been “a force” according to Hoiberg. And Oleg Kojenets is the tallest player (7 feet) on the roster.

Walker said that depth takes stress of his body. It also encourages him to diversify his skillset. Hoiberg said Walker “looks comfortable” shooting 3s this summer. Walker said he stays after practice a couple times per week to work on his stroke.

“It’s been fun,” Walker said. “It’s been lovely having (Keita) here.”