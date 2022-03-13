Fred Hoiberg's offseason to-do list: Where does Nebraska need to change?

INDIANAPOLIS — Take it from the guy who’s been where Fred Hoiberg wants to go.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins led the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament win in 2017. Since then, Collins is 60-89, 26-71 in Big Ten play, and Wednesday’s win over Hoiberg’s Huskers, which required a 15-point comeback in the second half, was Collins’ first conference tournament win since the Wildcats went dancing five years earlier.

The lesson Collins has taken from those lumps:

“This league — it either sharpens you or it eats you alive,” Collins said Wednesday night. “You better do one or the other, because nobody feels sorry for anybody. Everybody’s good, everybody’s well coached, everybody has good players. So you better come out, whoever you’re playing, and you better be ready to play and you better play really well or you’re going to get exposed and you’re going to get humbled real quickly in this conference.”

Hoiberg knows the feeling. In three full seasons at Nebraska, he’s 24-67 overall and 9-50 in Big Ten play. When Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced that Hoiberg would be back for a fourth season, Alberts told fans that “changes” were coming to Hoiberg’s program.

What might those look like? Alberts said last month that growth begins “when we look inwardly.” So The World-Herald identified areas where NU’s program could change this offseason.

Assistants

For Nebraska football, growth meant shuffling its assistant coaching staff. Would Hoiberg make the same choice given his long-standing relationships with his staff?

Matt Abdelmassih, Nebraska’s top-paid assistant and head of recruiting, worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hoiberg hired Abdelmassih as an intern, and both men consider the other a dear friend.

Nebraska’s recruiting classes have ranked 67th (ninth-best since 2002), 18th (best) and 33rd (third-best) under Abdelmassih, but the wins haven’t followed. Questions persist about how the talent Abdelmassih has recruited fits together. Like Collins said, everybody has good players in the Big Ten.

Armon Gates, the second name listed on NU’s assistant ledger, is in charge of developing Nebraska’s guards. The Huskers have ranked top 100 nationally in turnover rate during two of Gates’ three seasons despite deploying a different point guard each year. At the same time, NU hasn’t found a reliable answer at the position yet. Alonzo Verge, Dalano Banton and Cam Mack were all benched at some point during their NU tenures.

Nate Loenser, who worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Bulls, joined the staff last April. Both Verge and Bryce McGowens credited Loenser for their development this season, and NU has deployed Loenser as its in-state representative on the local prep scene.

Loenser also works with NU’s frontcourt, where Derrick Walker led the charge by setting a school record for field goal percentage (68.3%). Nebraska is still waiting for Eduardo Andre to take a leap. Oleg Kojenets is a long-term project.

Nebraska says that special assistant Doc Sadler, who worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State, is not in charge of NU’s defense. But defense is Sadler’s specialty, and NU has ranked last, 11th and last among Big Ten teams in conference-only defensive efficiency during Sadler’s tenure. Nebraska’s rosters haven’t boasted abundant defensive talent, and losing Trey McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach for long periods hurt NU on that end this year. But the numbers need to improve.

Potential returners

Verge and Kobe Webster are out of eligibility. Trevor Lakes needs a medical redshirt (and a healthy shoulder) to return. The questions lie with Walker, Lat Mayen, Trey McGowens and Bryce McGowens. Who stays, who goes?

Walker has developed into an excellent below-the-rim finisher, a capable post playmaker and Hoiberg’s standard-bearer as the only remaining Husker from Hoiberg’s 2019-20 team. He also turns 25 this November, and it’s fair to ask if Walker wants to return to another team with a low Big Ten projection.

Mayen’s jump shot comes and goes. His defensive intensity and leadership do not. When NU needed to calm down during hectic moments, Mayen was often the player who called the huddle. Nebraska needs shooters, though, and consistent ones. Would NU be better served spending Mayen’s scholarship spot elsewhere?

Trey McGowens talked during the preseason as if 2021-22 would be his last at Nebraska. If his brother leaves, which seems likely, that hurts his chances of returning. Trey’s broken foot could have changed the equation, though. He might need more film to show pro teams in America or otherwise.

The Bryce McGowens NBA draft story will likely stretch into the summer. McGowens will enter his name in the draft, and he’ll have until 10 days before draft night to withdraw. It would behoove him to use all that time gathering feedback from NBA teams.

ESPN ranks McGowens 30th on its NBA draft board, which would make him a borderline first-round pick. That’s not where NBA teams typically find their stars. Since 2008, only three players — Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert — drafted 20th or later have earned a max contract. McGowens can accrue generational wealth without ever sniffing the max, but those odds matter if he wants to maximize his earning potential.

The question is how much McGowens could improve his draft stock with another season at Nebraska. Perhaps considerably, if the Huskers win more and McGowens posts gaudier numbers. But what if NU keeps losing? What if he gets hurt? Those possibilities have to be considered.

By the way, the 2023 NBA draft class is held in higher regard than this one. Might be a steeper climb.

Identity

Alberts laid the blueprint on the radio last month. Nebraska won’t win in the Big Ten without toughness, defense, unselfishness and rebounding.

The Huskers’ 2022 recruiting class reflects those values. Blaise Keita, the top junior college big man in the country, will bring the size (6-foot-11) and toughness that Nebraska has sorely needed. Early enrollee Denim Dawson impressed Hoiberg with his defensive communication when Hoiberg watched Dawson practice in California. Ramel Lloyd has the size (6-foot-6) to guard Big Ten wings, and Jamarques Lawrence is a good off-ball defender.

NU’s challenge will be finding transfer-portal players who can create offense and fit Alberts’ billing. The Huskers need a facilitator — Verge, Walker, Webster and Bryce McGowens accounted for 296 of NU’s 408 assists last year — and a scorer, especially if McGowens leaves (NU should operate as if he will).

Players who can score, pass and defend/rebound are hard to find. And if you find them, they’ll likely have other suitors, many of which will have better track records than Nebraska.

Getting Breidenbach — whom NU views as a playmaking big man — back will help, though. C.J. Wilcher showed more off-the-dribble juice toward the end of the season, too, and he ranked fifth on the team in assists.

The rest of NU’s young core has plenty to prove. Can Andre become the defensive stud NU envisions during his third season? Will Keon Edwards’ production match his size and athleticism? Can Keisei Tominaga, who shot 33% from 3 this season, showcase his dead-eye shooting more consistently? And what can Quaran McPherson and Kojenets, two freshmen who never played this season, contribute?

Hoiberg believes Nebraska’s late three-game win streak can be fuel for the future. The departing players, Hoiberg said Wednesday, did a lot during that streak that the returners can build on.

He’s not the only one who thinks so. After Hoiberg’s postgame press conference, Collins greeted him in the hallway and remarked how impressed he was with Nebraska’s late surge. He hadn’t seen many like it.

But good vibes alone won’t take NU “where it’s never been,” as Hoiberg said he plans to do. Only wins will. And as Hoiberg enters Year 4, the same juncture when Collins led Northwestern to the tournament, his bosses are counting victories closely.

The tally starts now.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.