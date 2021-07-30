Fred Hoiberg's system helped Dalano Banton become an NBA draft pick

LINCOLN — It took a single game in a Husker uniform for Dalano Banton to show he was different than nearly every Nebraska point guard in school history.
Banton’s length on a 6-foot-9 frame immediately stood out in last year’s 102-55 rout of McNeese State. So did his stat line: 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals.
But it was the way Banton played — with long strides and seemingly effortless glide — that drew coach Fred Hoiberg’s admiration afterward.
“He just makes difficult plays look easy,” Hoiberg said, "and that’s the sign of a very good point guard."
Banton’s star kept rising in nonconference play. His best game may have been a 17-point, nine-rebound, six-assist performance against NCAA tournament-bound Georgia Tech, and he peaked with a triple-double against Doane in just 21 minutes of game time.
Big Ten play was harder, but there were still flashes of the NBA prospect Banton was pegged to be.
A month-long COVID pause — during which Banton was one of many Huskers who contracted the disease — slowed his progress. He and others weren’t quite the same afterward. The NBA stock seemed to dip.
But Banton, selected in the second round of the NBA draft Thursday night, had two key things working in his favor: That 6-9 frame, which is rare for a true point guard, and two years in Hoiberg’s NBA-style system.
He became the 11th player coached by Hoiberg to either be drafted or reach the NBA, and his first at Nebraska. He likely won't be his last.
“Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Hoiberg said in a statement after Banton was selected 46th overall by his hometown Toronto Raptors. “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system.”
Banton, who grew up in Toronto, watched the event from Chicago and was not immediately available for comment Thursday night. Friday he was often in transit while heading to his new team.
He averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season for NU before entering the NBA draft. At one point the Huskers expected Banton to return, but an invite to the G League combine, where he turned in a standout performance, convinced Banton to keep his name in the draft.
His skill set — as a passer, and particularly as an elite defensive rebounder for his position — surely excited teams. But Banton also spent two years — one as a redshirt, one as a player — learning the ropes of Hoiberg’s system, which incorporates ideas from all over the league, including the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
It’s part of what has attracted recruits to Nebraska in recent years — the kinds NU never used to get, like five-star freshman Bryce McGowens.
“Coach Hoiberg has a proven track record of getting guys ready and helping get them to the NBA,” McGowens said when he committed last year.
Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge — who replaced Banton on the Husker roster — saw the same thing. He could have signed with an NBA team on a two-way contract this summer, but chose to spend one year with Hoiberg.
“Coach has the perfect system for me to show that I can create for my team,” Verge said. “… Just the way Coach runs his system, it’s spaced out. Once you get into the seam of the defense, you can kind of spread anywhere you want it.”
It's a fast-paced scheme that emphasizes sharing the ball and produces better assist numbers.
Under Tim Miles, NU often ranked in the high 200s or 300s nationally in assists. Miles’ one NCAA tournament team in 2014 ranked 344th in that category. Terran Petteway, one of the best players in school history, was used on 31.7% of the possessions that season and took 32% of the team’s shots. Those numbers mirrored that of NU’s leading scorer last season, Teddy Allen, whose style fit more with a Miles-era squad than Hoiberg’s.
NU’s 2020-21 team still averaged 13.7 assists per game, which ranked 132nd nationally. Banton flashed his skills enough in the Big Ten to get a longer look from NBA officials, which led to him getting drafted before college stars like Iowa’s Luka Garza.
Garza, the Wooden Award winner, fit the template of an elite, winning college player. Banton played on a 7-20 team and by season's end was no longer starting.
But a two-year crash course in pro-style basketball, courtesy of Hoiberg’s system, got Banton where he wanted to go: The NBA.
