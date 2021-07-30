Fred Hoiberg's system helped Dalano Banton become an NBA draft pick

He became the 11th player coached by Hoiberg to either be drafted or reach the NBA, and his first at Nebraska. He likely won't be his last.

“Dalano came to Nebraska two years ago with a goal of wanting to reach the NBA and has worked hard to make that goal a reality,” Hoiberg said in a statement after Banton was selected 46th overall by his hometown Toronto Raptors. “Everyone in our program is happy for Dalano because so few people are selected each year. It should also serve as motivation for our current team with the system we play that gives our players an opportunity to work in an NBA-style system.”

Banton, who grew up in Toronto, watched the event from Chicago and was not immediately available for comment Thursday night. Friday he was often in transit while heading to his new team.

He averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season for NU before entering the NBA draft. At one point the Huskers expected Banton to return, but an invite to the G League combine, where he turned in a standout performance, convinced Banton to keep his name in the draft.