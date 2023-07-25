In the latest episode of Half-Court Press, Sam McKewon breaks down recent updates on Nebraska men's basketball, including who is injured, what the shorthanded Huskers can accomplish in Spain and a look at their latest commit.

Sam opens with a look at who is injured and who is available to play for the Huskers on their international trip.

He then turns to which position and players can most benefit from the Spain trip and Nebraska's lack of rebounders during those exhibition games.

He closes out with a look at Nebraska's latest commit, Matar Diop, and what he can add for the Huskers.

