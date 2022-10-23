'He plays freaking hard' - why Denim Dawson turning heads off bench

LINCOLN - As of Sunday, redshirt freshman Denim Dawson – not highly touted true freshmen Ramel Lloyd, Jr. or Jamarques Lawrence – is Nebraska basketball's ninth man.

Dawson had four points, four rebounds and a steal in NU's 87-60 win over Chadron State.

Lloyd and Lawrence, who combined for six points and three rebounds in 17 combined minutes, may not quite be ready for high-major minutes.

Further, coach Fred Hoiberg is leaning hard into NU’s new grit-first ethos. Pace-and-space logic says a shooter like Lawrence deserves those minutes. Big Ten logic points toward Dawson, who finished with three offensive rebounds in 12 minutes.

“I thought he went out there and really played within himself, impacted the game in a huge way even though he didn't have a big offensive game,” Hoiberg said of Dawson. “That's going to be something that, as far as a role that he can fill, he can give great energy and turn the game around with his defense and then hopefully get us out in transition where he can really finish.”

Dawson signed with NU in November 2021 with the intention of joining the team this summer. Instead, he was able to enroll in January 2022 and serve a redshirt year while practicing with the team. Upon his arrival, Dawson received praise from Hoiberg for being a "throwback" player.

Husker center Derrick Walker said the 6-foot-6 Dawson "is taking every chance he can to get better."