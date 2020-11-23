Hoiberg 2.0: Length, athleticism and chemistry have Husker hoops excited for year two

One of them is Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-9 point guard who sat out last season after transferring from Western Kentucky. Often one of the last players to leave the court during last year’s practices, Banton who “likes to let the game come to me” gives NU a wing who can finish at the rim better than the shorter players who left the program.

“It’s a very fluid offense, so you could find yourself on the wing, on the block, with the ball,” Banton said in October. “We have multiple guys who can play positionless, as well as myself. If it’s on the ball that coach needs me, I’ll be on the ball, or if it’s on the block. I’ll be anywhere I need to be to win is the most important part to me. That’s the thing about the team: We’re all here to win.”

McGowens, a two-year starter at Pittsburgh, noticed that drive as well. The NCAA granted him immediate eligibility this season — waivers have been easier to get in the COVID era — and he liked his short stay in Lincoln so much he recommended it to his younger brother, five-star recruit Bryce McGowens, who will arrive next season.

“We’ve got a lot of talent, and guys are clicking also, and together, we really enjoy each other and being around each other,” McGowens said in October. “I think we’re going to have a really good year.”