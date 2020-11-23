Hoiberg 2.0: Length, athleticism and chemistry have Husker hoops excited for year two

LINCOLN — Seems like a pandemic ago when we last saw Nebraska on the basketball court. The bizarre sight of two Husker football players — including offensive tackle Brant Banks in a black headband — filling out the roster due to injuries and suspensions, followed by the alarming image of Fred Hoiberg, stricken with the flu, with his forehead on his hand.
He left the floor halfway through that Big Ten tournament loss to Rutgers. It capped a 7-25 season — rough even for a rebuilding team in a coach’s first year — and started a busy offseason that, due to the coronavirus, no one will forget.
Four of the team’s top five scorers either graduated, tested NBA draft waters or transferred. The team’s top walk-on-turned-scholarship player Charlie Easley left, as well. Hoiberg, working the transfer portal, quickly grabbed two guards with multiple years of starting experience — Trey McGowens and Kobe Webster — while junior college players Teddy Allen and Lay Mayen figure to be key cogs in the Husker wheel. Add in a few true freshman summer signees in Elijah Wood and Eduardo Andre, and Hoiberg remade the roster two years in a row.
This crew, which includes three transfers who sat out last season, is more to the coach’s liking. Hoiberg 2.0 will feature the same fast-paced offense and the same sweet tooth for 3-pointers, but it will add another ingredient to the mix. Chemistry.
The team started to reconvene during the summer of the pandemic, and bonded.
“This is a group of players I’ve absolutely loved coaching,” Hoiberg said last week, long before the Huskers tipoff Wednesday against McNeese State. “They’re coachable, they play with great effort, they’re competitive.”
And gym rats. Guys who get their shots up in the morning, afternoon and evening.
“When you have that,” Hoiberg said, “you have a chance.”
Especially if, in the brutish Big Ten, you can get a stop every so often, as well.
Defense was often elusive for NU last year. The offense came and went in spurts — the traditional Gobi Desert-long scoreless stretch is a hallmark of Husker hoops — but the defense usually struggled from the opening tip.
Opponent shot 45% against NU. That ranked last in the Big Ten. League foes shot 46.2%. The Huskers’ lack of size and muscle in the frontcourt allowed opponents to gobble up offensive rebounds and pour chip-shots in the hoop. When Nebraska would adjust its defense to address that disadvantage, shooters got more open looks.
The length, height and defensive acumen of the team has changed for 2020-2021, Hoiberg said.
“We’re longer, we’re more athletic, I think we’re going to have more versatility to have different defenses out there this year, depending on lineups,” Hoiberg said. “I think we can play different types of defenses — man and zone — because of our length. I think we can play small at times. We’ll have a lot of players out there who can be 6-7 and above.”
One of them is Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-9 point guard who sat out last season after transferring from Western Kentucky. Often one of the last players to leave the court during last year’s practices, Banton who “likes to let the game come to me” gives NU a wing who can finish at the rim better than the shorter players who left the program.
“It’s a very fluid offense, so you could find yourself on the wing, on the block, with the ball,” Banton said in October. “We have multiple guys who can play positionless, as well as myself. If it’s on the ball that coach needs me, I’ll be on the ball, or if it’s on the block. I’ll be anywhere I need to be to win is the most important part to me. That’s the thing about the team: We’re all here to win.”
McGowens, a two-year starter at Pittsburgh, noticed that drive as well. The NCAA granted him immediate eligibility this season — waivers have been easier to get in the COVID era — and he liked his short stay in Lincoln so much he recommended it to his younger brother, five-star recruit Bryce McGowens, who will arrive next season.
“We’ve got a lot of talent, and guys are clicking also, and together, we really enjoy each other and being around each other,” McGowens said in October. “I think we’re going to have a really good year.”
A “good year” may be relative, considering that 22 of NU’s 27 opponents will be Power Conference foes, and the Big Ten, top to bottom, may be the toughest league in college basketball. Seven of conference’s teams are ranked. Nebraska plays 10 games against them. A .500 record wouldn’t just be the Huskers holding their own — it might be NCAA tournament-worthy.
Hoiberg’s goal of turning Nebraska into what he once had Iowa State, which went to four straight NCAA tournaments — has not changed, and the pandemic practically wiped clean any memories of a strange first year.
“We want to help take this program to where it’s never been before and be a consistent NCAA team,” Hoiberg said.
Five more areas to watch:
Joining Thor from long distance
Thor Thorbjarnarson was effectively NU’s top 3-point shooter last season at 37.2%. He didn’t get a ton of consistent help from teammates who logged lots of takes without many makes. NU’s 31.8% 3-point shooting rate ranked 10th in the Big Ten and well below any of Hoiberg’s teams at Iowa State.
So who changes the results? Coaches are excited about Mayen — who poured in buckets during shooting drills — while Stevenson, Webster, McGowens and Allen will all get their chances, too. If Nebraska’s offense operates better, the caliber of 3-point looks should improve, too. Often last season, NU was left with low-percentage bombs from players (the departed Kevin Cross and Jervay Green) who were not good shooters.
Smooth, dependable operators
There was a certain flash — and production to former point guard Cam Mack, who logged the first triple-double in program history and equally drew the attention of fans and opposing defenses. The Cam Mack Experience was an in-game roller coaster, though, a combination of thrills and queasiness. Webster, McGowens and Banton should provide more stability and options when one guy is having a cold night. Banton in particular is a matchup challenge; at 6-9, he’ll be able to peek over defenses instead of having to navigate the trees.
A better appreciation for charity
On an emotionally-hard-to-watch scale, Nebraska’s 81-76 overtime loss to Northwestern ranks up there, since the Huskers hit 8 of 30 free throws.
"Maybe, I don't know, I've put too many things in their heads,” Hoiberg conceded after that game.
For the year, the Huskers made 60.3% of their free throws, last in the Big Ten by 4% and 348th in the NCAA. An improvement by 10% would put NU closer to the middle of the pack. Ouedraogo, who hit 47.7% last season, has worked on his form in the offseason. He tries to make 100 free throws per practice.
Boards and blocks
Nebraska’s opponents averaged nearly 13 offensive rebounds per game, and the Huskers didn’t have the frontcourt length or muscle to shove foes out of the lane or challenge them much at the rim. NU’s 79 blocks ranked last in the league. Even if the Huskers better restrict passing and driving lanes, can they alter shots in the paint? If not, can they corral rebounds and reject extra possessions.
The possible — inevitable? — COVID-19 interruption
Nebraska has had two players contract COVID. They’ve recovered, but it leaves a large swath of the team unaffected. As safe and secure as NU’s testing protocols have been — which includes daily tests at 7:30 a.m. — the virus can be transmitted so easily that it could get past the usual defenses.
Players who contract it will have to sit out 21 days, per Big Ten rules. That’s a lot more games in basketball than football. Nebraska has a plan if there is an outbreak. Of course, the Huskers would rather not have to enact it.
“All we can do is worry about the things we can control, and that’s coming in the gym and working hard every day,” Hoiberg said. “Doing the right things to try to do everything we can to where COVID doesn’t go through our team.”
