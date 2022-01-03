Hoiberg: Alonzo Verge was benched because Kobe Webster 'had it going'

» Webster wasn’t supposed to be the playmaker on Nebraska’s final possession of regulation against the Buckeyes.

The Huskers intended for Bryce McGowens to come off a screen and attack the rim. But the Buckeyes snuffed out that action, and without any timeouts, Nebraska pivoted to Webster, the second option on the play. Webster attacked the basket and, in Hoiberg’s opinion, tried to jump into his defender to draw a foul. But he didn’t get the call, Derrick Walker got his putback blocked, and Nebraska’s play call didn’t work as planned.

“(Ohio State) did a good job staying vertical,” Hoiberg said. “I thought Derrick had a pretty much point-blank putback, but again, give them credit for making a heck of a play.”

» Hoiberg talked with Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann on Sunday about the Buckeyes’ recent coronavirus-related pause. And Holtmann told Hoiberg what the Huskers learned last season.

“Once it hits one guy, it’s tough,” Hoiberg said, recalling the conversation. “It just wipes you out like it did with our team last year. Once it hit one guy, then it hit the roommate, then it hit the next room, and it was just right down the line.”