Hoiberg: Alonzo Verge was benched because Kobe Webster 'had it going'

LINCOLN — This time, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg says, Alonzo Verge’s benching was not punitive.
With 12:18 to play in regulation, Hoiberg subbed Verge out and never reinserted him. But while Hoiberg has benched Verge for decision-making in the past, the Husker coach told "Sports Nightly" that Verge’s bench stint had more to do with Kobe Webster.
“I just thought at that time, Kobe was the one that had it going,” Hoiberg said. “Kobe made a couple shots, and that was the reason we went with him down the stretch.”
Webster finished with eight points on 2-of-6 shooting (2 of 3 from 3-point range) against the Buckeyes, while Verge scored six points and missed five of his six shots. Webster hadn’t scored that many points since Nov. 27 against South Dakota. And he hadn’t made multiple 3-pointers since he sparked the Huskers’ comeback attempt against Creighton on Nov. 16.
Webster scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting against the Bluejays, but between then and Sunday, he averaged just 4.9 points on 29.1% shooting and 24% from 3. Hoiberg hopes that Webster, after rediscovering his stroke against Ohio State, can reprise his role as Nebraska’s off-the-bench spark plug.
“It was nice to see Kobe hit some 3s,” Hoiberg said. “We need that type of production. We need that ball to go in the basket behind the line.”
» Webster wasn’t supposed to be the playmaker on Nebraska’s final possession of regulation against the Buckeyes.
The Huskers intended for Bryce McGowens to come off a screen and attack the rim. But the Buckeyes snuffed out that action, and without any timeouts, Nebraska pivoted to Webster, the second option on the play. Webster attacked the basket and, in Hoiberg’s opinion, tried to jump into his defender to draw a foul. But he didn’t get the call, Derrick Walker got his putback blocked, and Nebraska’s play call didn’t work as planned.
“(Ohio State) did a good job staying vertical,” Hoiberg said. “I thought Derrick had a pretty much point-blank putback, but again, give them credit for making a heck of a play.”
» Hoiberg talked with Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann on Sunday about the Buckeyes’ recent coronavirus-related pause. And Holtmann told Hoiberg what the Huskers learned last season.
“Once it hits one guy, it’s tough,” Hoiberg said, recalling the conversation. “It just wipes you out like it did with our team last year. Once it hit one guy, then it hit the roommate, then it hit the next room, and it was just right down the line.”
The omicron variant has already caused over 50 programs to pause this season. And while fellow Big Ten members Northwestern, Illinois and Ohio State either returned to action Sunday or will later this week, the Huskers can’t ensure that they’re safe from an outbreak.
Hoiberg isn’t sure that college basketball will ever return to normal. Nebraska’s roster is 100% vaccinated, and several players — along with the entire coaching staff — have received booster shots. But as the rest of the country is learning, that might not be enough protection.
“Is it going to happen? I hope not,” Hoiberg said. “But there’s certainly a chance.”
» Hoiberg came from the same recruiting class as Michigan’s famous Fab Five. But while Jalen Rose, Chris Webber and current Michigan coach Juwan Howard are credited for introducing baggy shorts to the basketball world, Hoiberg didn’t follow their lead as a college player.
He said the Cyclones wore “pretty short shorts” during his playing career, even if that wasn’t his preference.
“It just wasn’t comfortable,” Hoiberg said. “And you look back to the Larry Bird days, when you had the real tight ones on, that didn’t look very comfortable either. I think the happy medium we’re at right now is a good thing.”