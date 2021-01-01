Hoiberg hopeful Huskers' shooting woes subside with growth in confidence

LINCOLN – Roughly 36 hours before Nebraska’s 90-54 loss to Ohio State, Husker men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg explained the fine line between trying to fix some of his team’s shooting woes – Hoiberg, a career 40% 3-point shooter in the NBA has some good ideas – and trusting his guys to work their way out of funks.
Deep into his explanation, Hoiberg tapped his right finger against his forehead three times.
“The bottom line is, it’s right here,” Hoiberg said as he tapped. “It’s a game of confidence.”
Roughly 36 hours after his team made just 28.3% shots from the floor against the Buckeyes – no Hoiberg-coached team, at NU or Iowa State, has ever shot worse – the coach laid out just how troubling some of Nebraska’s misses were.
“We had 19 open 3s – what we considered open shots from the 3-point line in the last game - and we made four of them,” Hoiberg said. “We had seven that we considered semi-contested – meaning a late contest – and a couple of the guys we had shooting them, we like those guys shooting the ball.”
Nebraska made 5 of 33 from 3-point range. On one, Hoiberg quipped, an NU player could have eaten a sandwich before shooting, and still missed. At the rim, the Huskers missed 11 of 19 shots.
“This game is so much about confidence – when you have it, you’re on top of the world,” Hoiberg said. “When you don’t, that rim looks like a little thimble up there, and that’s what it looks like to a lot of our guys right now.”
So, as Nebraska prepares for a Saturday night game with No. 17 Michigan State – routed 81-56 at Minnesota on Monday – Hoiberg said he and his coaching staff have discussed the installation of a “simple set” on offense that provides some “structure” for who handles and takes shots on offense. It’s not Hoiberg’s preference – he likes his players to move naturally, share the ball easily and work for great shots – but, given the team is averaging 59 points in three Big Ten losses, it may be a necessity.
Ditto for consistent energy and aggression on defense. Hoiberg thought the Huskers (4-6 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten) had that in each game until Tuesday’s loss, when NU’s lousy shooting led to drooped shoulders on defense. OSU feasted on it, especially in the second half, when the Buckeyes scored 52 points.
“We quit defending,” Hoiberg said. The coach alone addressed the media on New Year’s Day. “We quit going out there and trying to match their physicality. That’s when the thing blew open.”
Hoiberg didn’t get much sleep the night after the game, and his team was right back at the grind Thursday with a “really hard” workout despite returning home at midnight.
“I told them ‘If we’re not going to bring it in the game, we’re going to get it out of you in practice,’” Hoiberg said. “And they came in and they competed. Today, we backed off. They’re sore, and they ornery, as we all are right now, when you go through what we’re going through, but we felt that was the best thing to do yesterday because we didn’t guard the ball, we didn’t close out with urgency, we didn’t (defend) their posts the way we needed to.”
Hoiberg predicted Michigan State (6-3 and 0-3) had a similarly difficult week after the loss at Minnesota sent the Spartans to their third straight loss of the season. Fred’s son, Jack, is a reserve on MSU’s team, which lost point guard Cassius Winston to graduation from last season’s Big Ten title squad.
The Spartans, like Ohio State, is a “tough, hard-nosed, fast, rebounding” team. Coach Tom Izzo, Hoiberg said, usually brings his teams out of its midseason slumps quickly, so NU is catching a hungry team headed to an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“They’re working some of the stuff out on the fly like we are,” Hoiberg said. “That’s just the reality when you have as many new faces without a lot of the early-season opportunities that you would normally get to work out the kinks. For them, they’re going to be right there at the end. They always are.”
As for Hoiberg’s Huskers? The coach has to balance, after three Big Ten losses by an average of 20.3 points, what to change immediately and where to trust his team.
Hoiberg mentioned wanting both Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen to post up a little more often over settling for jumpers. He’s already talked to players about prioritizing quality shooting workouts over two-hour marathons that drain their legs.
On Tuesday, Nebraska gets back post Derrick Walker from a NCAA suspension. He’ll become, Hoiberg said, NU’s best finisher at the rim. He’ll also need time to physically acclimate to playing games again.
The Big Ten schedule won’t relent. Everything, from here, is hard. Confidence is one thing. Confidence in the face of ranked opposition is another.
“The knee-jerk reaction to a butt-kickin’ is ‘OK, we’ve got to change everything we’re doing,’” Hoiberg said. “I know everyone goes through that when you have a performance like we did the other night.”
