Hope rises for Husker hoops, but Nebraska needs more than talent to win

LINCOLN — Freshman forward Bryce McGowens is already Husker royalty.
Nebraska fans already know his face around town. They’re already stopping him for photos and autographs. And they’re already telling him, “Thanks for coming.”
“I get a good laugh out of it,” McGowens said. “I just say, ‘Thank you. I’m happy to be here.’”
In McGowens, Nebraska basketball fans see hope. They haven’t witnessed a winning season in three years or an NCAA tournament berth in eight. But the moment McGowens became the first five-star recruit to choose the Huskers, they could picture the success he might bring. They believed McGowens could, as he said Monday, “bring a new swagger, culture to the basketball program.”
“That was one of the main reasons I came,” he added.
But while the buzz building around Nebraska hoops centers on talent, the Huskers’ success will depend on how the talent meshes. One player, no matter how talented, cannot win a basketball game, much less change a program’s culture. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reinforces that message by reminding players to trust his offense instead of their athletic gifts.
“It’s not just Bryce,” Hoiberg said. “You have to remind all our guys to just go out there and do the things we’ve been working on. When we make simple plays, when we go out there and move the ball, we’re really effective. When we just give the ball away, you put yourself in a very tough position.”
Nebraska found itself in such a position last week, when Hoiberg asked players to return for a second practice session after holding an intrasquad scrimmage in the morning. He thought the Huskers played “outside of who we are.” McGowens said Nebraska “didn’t bring it” that morning.
After the second session, however, Hoiberg felt better. The Huskers freelanced less often. Hoiberg said the team “worked out” the mistakes it made during the scrimmage.
The results followed this week, when Hoiberg described a pristine possession the Huskers executed on Monday. They started with a pick-and-roll, then a pass. Then they slashed into the lane, handed off to another teammate, shifted the defense twice and earned an open shot.
“Those are the simple plays I’m talking about,” Hoiberg said. “As opposed to coming down and going between the legs, behind the back. We have guys capable of doing that, getting in the paint. But those simple plays are good enough.”
Hoiberg sees the same hope as Nebraska’s fans. He believes McGowens is the most talented player he’s ever coached. He saw the Huskers wow their home crowd with “SportsCenter”-worthy dunks and impressive 3-point shooting during their opening night event.
But highlights don’t guarantee wins, and talent doesn’t ensure success. McGowens, for all his star power and NBA draft buzz, is still improving. He said Monday that he’s still mastering Nebraska’s defensive rotations and learning to play off the ball.
The fans thanking McGowens for his commitment haven’t considered his learning curve. They only see recruiting stars and star power. And while McGowens laughs off the fans’ excitement, his coach knows pressure isn’t far behind.
On one hand, Hoiberg embraces the pressure. “That’s what this job is all about.” On the other, he knows what happens if Nebraska can’t meet expectations.
“(Pressure) sucks for sleep,” Hoiberg joked.