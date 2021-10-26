Hope rises for Husker hoops, but Nebraska needs more than talent to win

LINCOLN — Freshman forward Bryce McGowens is already Husker royalty.

Nebraska fans already know his face around town. They’re already stopping him for photos and autographs. And they’re already telling him, “Thanks for coming.”

“I get a good laugh out of it,” McGowens said. “I just say, ‘Thank you. I’m happy to be here.’”

In McGowens, Nebraska basketball fans see hope. They haven’t witnessed a winning season in three years or an NCAA tournament berth in eight. But the moment McGowens became the first five-star recruit to choose the Huskers, they could picture the success he might bring. They believed McGowens could, as he said Monday, “bring a new swagger, culture to the basketball program.”

“That was one of the main reasons I came,” he added.

But while the buzz building around Nebraska hoops centers on talent, the Huskers’ success will depend on how the talent meshes. One player, no matter how talented, cannot win a basketball game, much less change a program’s culture. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg reinforces that message by reminding players to trust his offense instead of their athletic gifts.