Hot Husker hoops routs Rutgers in final home game

LINCOLN — Splash, splash, splash, splash. Assists, layups, steals and smiles all over the Husker bench.
When the Nebraska basketball team hit on all cylinders Monday night, it blitzed a Rutgers team bound for the NCAA tournament. The result: A 72-51 upset of the Scarlet Knights — who never led — for a second straight win to end NU’s home slate at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Showing zero effects from the weekend departure of the team’s leading scorer, Teddy Allen, Nebraska (7-17 overall, 3-14 in the Big Ten) shot 52% from the field and dished out 19 assists. The final 3-point shooting line was merely decent — 8 for 24 — but Lat Mayen, in posting a career-high 25 points, hit four of them in the opening five minutes, 33 seconds of the game.
Those shots set the tone for the sublime basketball to come, particularly from Trey McGowens and Thor Thorbjarnarson as they dished passes to forward Derrick Walker (14 points), who worked his way around a Rutgers frontcourt that leads the league in blocks.
Rutgers (13-10 and 9-10) tried a zone, and McGowens hit a 3 against it. Rutgers tried a half-court trap, and Husker guard Dalano Banton threw a no-look pass to Mayen, who pump-faked, stepped to his right, and hit a 3. Rutgers tried a full-court trap, and Nebraska broke it with Walker, unguarded, catching a pass and walking it up. Rutgers typically allows 68.7 points per game. The Huskers surpassed that with Walker's dunk at the 6:14 mark.
NU’s lead got as big as 30 multiple times as the Scarlet Knights, appearing leg weary, stagnated on offense and left repeated jumpers short of the rim and made only passing efforts to rebound them. Nebraska dominated the boards 38-28. RU made just 3 of 23 from 3-point range.
Mayen, the 6-foot-9 forward Nebraska recruited to be its spot-up shooter, saved his best shooting performance for the final home game, especially in the first half, when he nailed his first four 3-pointers and scored 14 of NU’s first 16 points of the game, forcing a Rutgers timeout.
It didn’t help the Scarlet Knights. The Huskers — inserting Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster into the starting lineup — consistently made extra passes for good shots and limited their first-half turnovers to six against a Rutgers team that ranks second in the Big Ten in steals. Even in a stretch of three straight turnovers, NU allowed only two points.
Nebraska benefited from Rutgers’ 1-for-12 performance from the 3-point line in the first half. Many of RU’s 3, over the outstretched hands of NU defenders, were short.
Mayen scored 20, while Walker, working against one of the league’s top defensive frontcourts, had eight points and four rebounds in the first half. The Huskers’ 43-25 halftime lead was its largest in any Big Ten game since Jan. 9, 2016, a five-year span that includes all of the Fred Hoiberg era.
