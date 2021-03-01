Hot Husker hoops routs Rutgers in final home game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

NU’s lead got as big as 30 multiple times as the Scarlet Knights, appearing leg weary, stagnated on offense and left repeated jumpers short of the rim and made only passing efforts to rebound them. Nebraska dominated the boards 38-28. RU made just 3 of 23 from 3-point range.

Mayen, the 6-foot-9 forward Nebraska recruited to be its spot-up shooter, saved his best shooting performance for the final home game, especially in the first half, when he nailed his first four 3-pointers and scored 14 of NU’s first 16 points of the game, forcing a Rutgers timeout.

It didn’t help the Scarlet Knights. The Huskers — inserting Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster into the starting lineup — consistently made extra passes for good shots and limited their first-half turnovers to six against a Rutgers team that ranks second in the Big Ten in steals. Even in a stretch of three straight turnovers, NU allowed only two points.

Nebraska benefited from Rutgers’ 1-for-12 performance from the 3-point line in the first half. Many of RU’s 3, over the outstretched hands of NU defenders, were short.