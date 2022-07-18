How former Nebraska and Creighton basketball players fared during NBA summer league

The first rule of NBA summer league is to never overvalue NBA summer league. The samples are small, which often leads to unreliable data.

Only three summer league MVPS (awarded since 2006) have made an all-star team. Stephen Curry, the reigning NBA Finals MVP, shot 32.5% during his lone summer-league stint. And these days, The best players usually sit after two games.

Still, the annual exhibition offers young players a chance to make strong first (or second, or third) impressions on NBA executives. The Huskers had four alumni – Bryce McGowens, Dalano Banton, James Palmer Jr. and Trey McGowens – aiming to impress in Las Vegas and Utah the last few weeks. Creighton had two in Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell.

Here’s how they fared over the last few weeks:

Bryce McGowens, Charlotte Hornets:

14.6 points per game, 33.8%FG, 42.9% 3FG73.9% FT, 4 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game, 2.6 Turnovers per game.

McGowens shot 56.5% percent (13-23 shooting) during two good games in Vegas and 21.4% percent (9-42 shooting) during his three worst. At his best, he was splashing pull-up 3-pointers off the dribble. After an inconsistent shooting season at Nebraska, McGowens shot 42.9% from 3 with the Hornets.

Conversely, he shot 10-37 (27%) percent inside the arch, where physicality becomes a factor. Defenders knocked McGowens off his driving path at times. He forced contested mid-range jumpers, too (a bad habit that followed him from college). And he committed as many turnovers per game (2.6) as assists.

But at 19 years old, McGowens has time to develop – and the Hornets are clearly invested in his progress. They traded up to draft him; he led their summer-league team with 30.8 minutes per game, which ranked sixth among all summer league players. And Charlotte asked him to dribble up the court at times.

That implies the franchise sees McGowens as a potential playmaker. He’ll likely assume similar responsibilities in the G-League, assuming that’s where he begins the season. Good news for a player with a long developmental path ahead.

Dalano Banton, Toronto Raptors:

16.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game,, 2 steals per game, 4.8 turnovers per game. 46.8% FG, 46.2% 3FG (3.3 attempts) 83.3% FT

Banton remains an intriguing prospect for the Raptors after a strong summer stint. The former Husker led Toronto in points, rebounds and steals per game in Vegas, and he tied Jeff Dowtin for the team lead in assists.

He’s still too quick for players his size and too big for players his speed. His jumper looks smoother than it did in college, too, and Banton looks more confident shooting it. He didn’t hesitate on pull-up 3s during the four games he played with the Raptors. That’s right, four. Banton rested during their final game. Toronto had seen enough.

The one blemish on Banton’s summer-league resume was turnovers. He averaged 4.8 per game and recorded at least four in three of his four games. Even his gaudiest statline – 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the 76ers – featured seven turnovers.

Banton needs to correct those mistakes, but he’s on a good trajectory. He averaged 24.1 points per game in the G-League last season and followed that performance with a strong summer league showing. He looks ready for more NBA playing time.

Trey McGowens, Los Angeles Clippers:

2 games, 3.9 minutes per game. 0-1 FG.

Not sure we learned anything this week about McGowens, who got lost in a crowded Clippers’ backcourt rotation. Guards Jason Preston, Brandon Boston, Jayden Scrubb and Xavier Moon all played at least 22 minutes per game ahead of McGowens.

McGowens should have more opportunities to prove himself as a pro, though.His father, Bobby, told the World-Herald last month that McGowens was promised a chance with LA’s G-League team before summer league began.

It would help if one (or more) of Preston, Boston, Scrubb or Moon solidified roles with the Clippers or found deals elsewhere. McGowens needs professional reps.

James Palmer Jr, Utah Jazz:

8.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg. 17/56 30.4% FG, 10/29 34.5%3FG, 61.5% FT.

Palmer spent last season playing in Poland. Maybe that’s his best fit.

The 6-foot-5 guard shot over 50% once in the six games he played in Vegas and Salt Lake City. He recorded more turnovers (13) than assists.

When he left Nebraska, Palmer was a high-volume scorer who could create for teammates. He can’t fill that role in the NBA, and he hasn’t flashed enough in two summer league stints to earn a different one.

It might help him to refine his game in a different professional league.

Alex O’Connell, Sacramento Kings:

6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.8 assists per game. 41.4% FG, 18.1% 3FG

O’Connell didn’t shoot well at summer league, but his rebounding efforts will be noted. O’Connell only played 15 minutes per game in San Francisco and Las Vegas. He sat out two of the Kings’ games in Vegas and only played six minutes in another.

Still, he hustled after boards. And he threw down a vicious dunk during the Kings’ final summer-league game on Saturday off one of his patented backdoor cuts. If O’Connell can find a G-League deal and showcase his true shooting stroke – he only shot 11 3-pointers at summer league – teams will notice. Shooters always have a chance.

Ryan Hawkins, Toronto Raptors:

6.5 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 0.25 assists per game. 36% FG, 33% 3FG.

Hawkins scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the Raptors’ summer league finale on Sunday. But he might be best remembered for his late shooting barrage against the Chicago Bulls last Tuesday.

The Raptors trailed by 19 with a minute left, and Hawkins splashed three consecutive 3-pointers, each one deeper than the last. The last one came from the NBA logo.

That moment won’t earn Hawkins a camp deal, but it did remind teams of his range and accuracy. Executives who witnessed it will remember his brief hot streak. That’s more than most summer league players can say.

Next up for Hawkins: keep shooting – in the G-League or otherwise. Stretch bigs are valuable pieces in the NBA. Hawkins should get another chance to play in front of NBA scouts if he refines other parts of his game.

Ty-Shon Alexander, Charlotte Hornets:

9.6 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game. 32% FG, 25.5% 3FG, 81% FT

Alexander struggled to score efficiently with the Hornets, but he did score 22 points in a double-overtime win against the Lakers, during which he hit the game-tying shot in regulation.

Alexander did most of his damage against the Lakers in transition – pull-up 3-pointers and hard drives – which fits the Bluejays’ style. And he proved at Creighton that he’s a better shooter than he showed in summer league. The Suns were intrigued enough to sign Alexander to a two-way deal.