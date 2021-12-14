Husker A.D. Trev Alberts: No NCAA investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released a statement Tuesday in response to "public speculation regarding our men's basketball program."

"Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men's basketball program," Alberts wrote. "Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."

Earlier Tuesday, Bobby McGowens — the father of basketball players Bryce and Trey — tweeted "All NIL related. Nothing here," referring to name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes.

The "public speculation" Alberts referenced in his statement was most prevalent on internet message boards and social media, with some speculating about potential NCAA recruiting violations.

But Alberts' statement attempts to quash those rumors.

