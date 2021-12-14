Husker A.D. Trev Alberts: No NCAA investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program

Here is coach Fred Hoiberg's press conference following the Huskers' loss to Michigan.
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released a statement Tuesday in response to "public speculation regarding our men's basketball program."
"Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men's basketball program," Alberts wrote. "Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."
Earlier Tuesday, Bobby McGowens — the father of basketball players Bryce and Trey — tweeted "All NIL related. Nothing here," referring to name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes.
The "public speculation" Alberts referenced in his statement was most prevalent on internet message boards and social media, with some speculating about potential NCAA recruiting violations.
But Alberts' statement attempts to quash those rumors.
Photos: Nebraska men's basketball hosts Michigan
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg speaks to Alonzo Verge Jr. during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. walks off the court at halftime with his team trailing 51-32 to Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) and Derrick Walker (center) battle Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre (right) battles Michigan's Caleb Houstan for a rebound during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kobe Webster looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. lays on the court after getting fouled during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) and Kobe Bufkin to score during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Devante' Jones and Nebraska's Bryce McGowens battle for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. (left) battles Nebraska's Eduardo Andre for a loose ball during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. drives up the court during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kobe Webster tries to control the ball during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga tries to block Michigan's Jaron Faulds during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) tries to get past Michigan's Frankie Collins (10) during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga puts his face in a towel during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Jaron Faulds blocks Nebraska's Derrick Walker during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (right) speaks to his brother Bryce McGowens (left) and Lat Mayen during a timeout during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (left) tries to get past Michigan's Zeb Jackson during the second half of their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg reacts to a play during the second half of their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens waits for his name to be announced before their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. and Derrick Walker try to get the ball away from Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. tries to block Michigan's Caleb Houstan during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Derrick Walker (13) tries to block Michigan's Zeb Jackson during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) and Derrick Walker (center) battle Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. for a rebound during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his second 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga celebrates his 3-pointer during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Zeb Jackson (3) tries to get the ball away from Nebraska's Wilhelm Breidenbach during their game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eduardo Andre reacts after being subbed out during their game against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
