 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker A.D. Trev Alberts: No NCAA investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program
0 comments
alert topical
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Husker A.D. Trev Alberts: No NCAA investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is coach Fred Hoiberg's press conference following the Huskers' loss to Michigan.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released a statement Tuesday in response to "public speculation regarding our men's basketball program."

"Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men's basketball program," Alberts wrote. "Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."

Earlier Tuesday, Bobby McGowens — the father of basketball players Bryce and Trey — tweeted "All NIL related. Nothing here," referring to name, image and likeness opportunities for college athletes.

The "public speculation" Alberts referenced in his statement was most prevalent on internet message boards and social media, with some speculating about potential NCAA recruiting violations.

But Alberts' statement attempts to quash those rumors. 

» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert