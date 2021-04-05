Husker basketball adds 7-foot Lithuanian Oleg Kojenets

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball will have another European big man in the program.

After French center Yvan Ouedraogo entered the transfer portal last month, the Huskers on Monday added Lithuanian 7-footer Oleg Kojenets, who played stateside recently at Western Reserve Academy just outside Cleveland. Kojenets, who in 2019 starred at the U-16 FIBA European Championships, picked NU over offers from Seton Hall, Georgia Tech, St. Mary’s and others.

Kojenets — whose father, also named Oleg, averaged 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in four seasons at North Carolina-Wilmington — burst onto the scene at the FIBA event, averaging 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for his home country. He was ranked among the top 100 recruits for the 2021 class by 247Sports before the pandemic shutdown.

His addition means NU will have four big men for the upcoming season. Fifth-year player Derrick Walker is the starter, and second-year center Eduardo Andre made significant strides toward the end of the season, to the point he jumped Ouedraogo on the depth chart. Nebraska welcomes 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who will likely need a year or two of weight training to bang with Big Ten posts. Still, NU thinks Breidenbach can play “inside-out” and be an effective passer and scorer.