Husker basketball assistant unpacks Teddy Allen's departure, sees team hitting 'stride'

"If there's the next Teddy Allen that comes across my phone, I'm still going to be interested, still going to take that challenge on, that's who I am, and I'll never go away from that, because that's what college athletics is about, is to afford these kids an opportunity to get a great education and to put them in a position athletically to reach their goals, their dreams. And that's what me and Fred have always done. When we started at Iowa State, we took our fair share, we were criticized tremendously — locally, nationally — and it worked out for a reason. And we're going to stick by that until we're done at Nebraska — the day 'til we're done together on this journey.