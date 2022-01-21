Husker basketball learns a lesson in addressing leadership issues

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has seen the interview clip. He met with Kobe Webster about it Thursday. And during Friday’s press conference, Hoiberg and Webster both addressed the comments Webster made on the radio earlier this week.

“It’s a learning opportunity for Kobe moving forward,” Hoiberg said. “For me, after that meeting, we walked out of there together, and we’re going to move past it.”

Hoiberg called that meeting in response to an interview Webster gave to 93.7 The Ticket on Tuesday. Speaking with host Derrick Pearson and former Husker tight end Vershan Jackson, Webster said the Huskers have not practiced fundamentals enough.

When asked about which Huskers were leading the efforts to reverse that trend, Webster recalled a concern he raised with Hoiberg about NU’s leadership.

“Who is the guy? It’s a weird dynamic,” Webster said. “… I’ll say this because I’ve had this conversation with Coach (Hoiberg). This isn’t a secret.

“… He always talks about player-led teams. How can you expect another player to hold his teammate accountable if the coaches don’t hold them accountable?”