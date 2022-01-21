Husker basketball learns a lesson in addressing leadership issues

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has seen the interview clip. He met with Kobe Webster about it Thursday. And during Friday’s press conference, Hoiberg and Webster both addressed the comments Webster made on the radio earlier this week.
“It’s a learning opportunity for Kobe moving forward,” Hoiberg said. “For me, after that meeting, we walked out of there together, and we’re going to move past it.”
Hoiberg called that meeting in response to an interview Webster gave to 93.7 The Ticket on Tuesday. Speaking with host Derrick Pearson and former Husker tight end Vershan Jackson, Webster said the Huskers have not practiced fundamentals enough.
When asked about which Huskers were leading the efforts to reverse that trend, Webster recalled a concern he raised with Hoiberg about NU’s leadership.
“Who is the guy? It’s a weird dynamic,” Webster said. “… I’ll say this because I’ve had this conversation with Coach (Hoiberg). This isn’t a secret.
“… He always talks about player-led teams. How can you expect another player to hold his teammate accountable if the coaches don’t hold them accountable?”
Webster said Friday he didn’t have bad intentions during his radio interview. He never meant to call anyone out.
“We all can do better — everybody, including players,” Webster said. “Like I said, those comments weren't to disrespect or make anybody else look bad. But you know, it's just all about moving forward and improving every day.”
Webster said he's focused on improving the mistakes that have led to Nebraska’s 0-8 start in Big Ten play. Hoiberg said players and coaches alike are frustrated by their results.
But as Webster was reminded this week, that frustration can’t leak outside the locker room. He might have deemed his comments harmless, but they caused a distraction. And going forward, Hoiberg hopes the Huskers will address their concerns without a microphone in their face.
“The biggest thing that I took from that is, we’ve got to come together and talk about it,” Hoiberg said. “Address it and move on from it and learn from it.”