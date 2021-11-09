Husker basketball notes: Bryce McGowens pulls Nebraska out of offensive slumps

When Nebraska’s offense dragged, it often turned to Bryce McGowens. And though McGowens’ jumper wasn’t working, he brought the Huskers’ offense to life.

The freshman finished with 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting in his college debut. More importantly, he scored 14 of Nebraska’s 19 points during the stretch where Nebraska took its first second-half lead. He made two free throws that cut Western’s lead to 42-40 with 15:45 to play and one more to extend Nebraska’s lead to 59-56 exactly six minutes later.

McGowens finished 10-of-12 at the free-throw line, where stars find points when they can’t find any elsewhere. His coach likes numbers, and he was pleased to read that category on Bryce’s stat sheet.

“I thought he did a good job attacking,” Hoiberg said. “Twelve free throws is great for a debut. I thought he battled and competed out there.”

NU needs creators

Other than Verge and Bryce McGowens, no Husker attempted more than six shots. Only four teammates committed a turnover, and only one added an assist.