Husker basketball notes: Bryce McGowens pulls Nebraska out of offensive slumps

When Nebraska’s offense dragged, it often turned to Bryce McGowens. And though McGowens’ jumper wasn’t working, he brought the Huskers’ offense to life.
The freshman finished with 25 points on 7-of-18 shooting in his college debut. More importantly, he scored 14 of Nebraska’s 19 points during the stretch where Nebraska took its first second-half lead. He made two free throws that cut Western’s lead to 42-40 with 15:45 to play and one more to extend Nebraska’s lead to 59-56 exactly six minutes later.
McGowens finished 10-of-12 at the free-throw line, where stars find points when they can’t find any elsewhere. His coach likes numbers, and he was pleased to read that category on Bryce’s stat sheet.
“I thought he did a good job attacking,” Hoiberg said. “Twelve free throws is great for a debut. I thought he battled and competed out there.”
NU needs creators
Other than Verge and Bryce McGowens, no Husker attempted more than six shots. Only four teammates committed a turnover, and only one added an assist.
Nebraska’s roster is filled with shooters and finishers, but it only has a few creators. Besides Verge and the McGowens brothers, the Huskers don’t ask many players to initiate offense. So the ones that are asked have to embrace their responsibility as playmakers.
Shooters need a rhythm to make shots. Role players will rebound and defend harder if they feel involved on offense. Nebraska’s passing issues affect everything it does.
More switching defenses
More switching defenses are coming. Athletic teams often prefer to defend pick-and-rolls that way, anyway. But after Tuesday’s game, Nebraska should prepare to see it from every opponent.
Switching lures offenses into straying from their strategies because players love attacking “mismatches.” But not every big man is out of his depth against a quick guard, and not every guard struggles defending the post.
Nebraska learned that against the Leathernecks, who moved their feet well when Verge attacked bigger players and muddied passing lanes when the Huskers tried to find big men rolling to the rim.
So they attacked the man in front of them. Verge and McGowens found some success but not enough. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s shooters and finishers became spectators. And the Huskers’ offense suffered because of it.
Missing late free throws
Nebraska shot 62.1% from the free throw line last season. It shot 74% Tuesday but missed five during the final 3:31.
That's a hard way to close games.