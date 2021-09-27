Husker basketball opens practice Tuesday. They're already way ahead of last year

LINCOLN — This time last year Nebraska basketball practiced in pods.

Players rehearsed concepts with their roommates — no one else. Fred Hoiberg didn’t want to take any chances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week the Huskers officially begin practicing as a team again. They earned a small taste of routine during offseason workouts, and they can already notice a difference in their progress.

“We’re so much farther ahead right now than we were a year ago,” Hoiberg said Monday. “We've had an offseason, we've been able to work a lot more on fundamentals, we've been able to get our system in place.”

Pivots, passing — “all the little things.” Nebraska can practice specific skills now instead of broad teachings. Hoiberg said he spent a lot of time in 2020 installing “the meat” of Nebraska’s strategy. Senior guard Kobe Webster said the Huskers took “a while” to grasp Hoiberg’s system. And the Huskers’ record (7-20) reflected that.

Hoiberg appreciates the lessons COVID taught his team last season. He sees value in the three wins Nebraska notched in February and March. But he’s also glad this year is different.

After another roster retool (nine new players), Hoiberg needs time to teach.