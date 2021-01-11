Husker basketball pushes pause button after positive COVID-19 tests

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball team has hit the pause button on its season because of positive COVID-19 tests on the team.
As a result, the Wednesday game against Illinois has been postponed, much like last Tuesday’s game against Purdue was postponed after NU center Yvan Ouedraogo tested positive the day before.
This week, Nebraska announced that it was pausing activities “due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel.”
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact, such as trainers or team managers.
Nebraska has made no determination as to whether the pause will affect games beyond Wednesday night. NU has a game scheduled at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers have not made a habit of announcing who inside their program has tested positive, but among players, the number is at four, including two before the season began and Eduardo Andre and Ouedraogo since it began. Ouedraogo was not at the arena during Sunday’s loss to Indiana, and coach Fred Hoiberg said the 6-foot-8 sophomore would be out for the “foreseeable future.”
According to an NU release, “individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines. We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference protocols. Consistent with all of our athletic programs, we report any positive test result to the University, and it is included in its daily reports to the Lancaster County Health Department.”
Nebraska stands at 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten.
