Husker basketball pushes pause button after positive COVID-19 tests

Nebraska has made no determination as to whether the pause will affect games beyond Wednesday night. NU has a game scheduled at Maryland on Saturday. The Huskers have not made a habit of announcing who inside their program has tested positive, but among players, the number is at four, including two before the season began and Eduardo Andre and Ouedraogo since it began. Ouedraogo was not at the arena during Sunday’s loss to Indiana, and coach Fred Hoiberg said the 6-foot-8 sophomore would be out for the “foreseeable future.”