Husker basketball set for five straight 'big-time games,' starting Wednesday with NC State

» Nebraska plans to redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson, a three-star guard who came to Lincoln from Branson Academy in Missouri. He could still play if the Huskers see a need in the backcourt, but Hoiberg sees more merit in extending McPherson’s career than playing him at the end of blowouts.

“(I) could’ve put him in for a couple of games, couple of minutes at the end,” Hoiberg said. “But to me, it's more valuable — and in talking to him — more valuable as of right now, at least, to save that year.”

» The Wolfpack are led by Dereon Seabron, a 6-foot-7 forward with guard skills and a penchant for attacking the rim. Seabron is averaging 18.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and three assists on 67% shooting. He’s only taken nine 3s through six games and made one.

Hoiberg called Seabron a “unique” player. Seabron is right-handed but loves to drive left, and the Huskers must keep him out of the lane in order to stop NC State from scoring.

“What makes him special, and who he is, is his ability to get downhill and finish at the rim,” Hoiberg said.