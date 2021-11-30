Husker basketball set for five straight 'big-time games,' starting Wednesday with NC State

LINCOLN — The sweet portion of Nebraska’s schedule is over.
The Huskers built their confidence with five wins against mid-major competition, including the first four-game win streak of Fred Hoiberg’s tenure. But starting with Wednesday’s road game against North Carolina State, NU will play five straight against power-conference teams.
Two teams — No. 24 Michigan and No. 11 Auburn — entered this week ranked in the AP Top 25, and all five entered the week ranked at least 22 spots ahead of the Huskers on kenpom.com. So after spending November fattening its record, it’s time for Nebraska to eat its greens.
“We know everything isn’t going to be sugar coming in,” freshman Bryce McGowens said after the Huskers beat South Dakota on Saturday. “(We are) playing big-time games, big-time teams, big-time players. So we just have to stay together as a team and turn it up a notch.”
That challenge starts with ball handling — which Hoiberg said Nebraska has been good at through seven games — and the Wolfpack will be the biggest challenge yet. NC State hounds opposing ball handlers the second they catch an inbound pass and doesn’t back off until the ball moves elsewhere. As a result, the Wolfpack rank 43rd nationally in steal rate (12.2%) and have generated 26.5% of their field goal attempts in transition.
The first step to stopping NC State’s offense is to slow it down. And as Hoiberg said Tuesday, the first step to slowing it down is preventing turnovers.
“When we put the ball on the ground, they are going to come swarm us from all over the floor,” Hoiberg said. “So we have to be able to handle that. We can't try to dribble through small spaces. They'll just flat out take it from us.”
The Huskers' response to NC State’s pressure will set the mood for their most important stretch of the season. In two years under Hoiberg, Nebraska is 6-39 against power-conference competition. This year’s team is more talented. It has more wins (five) than either of Hoiberg’s first two teams managed through seven games.
But they haven’t been tested to this degree yet. They will over the next five games though.
And after that stretch, we’ll know a lot more about where Hoiberg’s Huskers stand.
“I think this is definitely gonna be a learning experience — good, bad or indifferent,” freshman guard C.J. Wilcher said. “Basketball is a game of runs, ups and downs. So we're gonna learn some good things about us (and) learn some bad things about us.”
» Nebraska plans to redshirt freshman guard Quaran McPherson, a three-star guard who came to Lincoln from Branson Academy in Missouri. He could still play if the Huskers see a need in the backcourt, but Hoiberg sees more merit in extending McPherson’s career than playing him at the end of blowouts.
“(I) could’ve put him in for a couple of games, couple of minutes at the end,” Hoiberg said. “But to me, it's more valuable — and in talking to him — more valuable as of right now, at least, to save that year.”
» The Wolfpack are led by Dereon Seabron, a 6-foot-7 forward with guard skills and a penchant for attacking the rim. Seabron is averaging 18.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and three assists on 67% shooting. He’s only taken nine 3s through six games and made one.
Hoiberg called Seabron a “unique” player. Seabron is right-handed but loves to drive left, and the Huskers must keep him out of the lane in order to stop NC State from scoring.
“What makes him special, and who he is, is his ability to get downhill and finish at the rim,” Hoiberg said.
» Like Nebraska, the Wolfpack prefer to play small. Seabron is frequently the second-tallest player on the court next to three guards and a big. So when the Huskers go to Raleigh on Wednesday, the basketball coach’s adage about rebounding will ring true: If you want the ball, you’ll grab it.
“That's definitely what it is,” Wilcher said. “Who wants it more, honestly. At the end of the day, rebounding (and) defense is just effort, energy, and those things we can control.”
» Freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach has averaged 3.3 fouls per game in just 15.9 minutes per game. That’s 8.3 fouls per 40 minutes, almost enough to foul out twice.
Hoiberg doesn’t mind though. He said Breidenbach’s fouls stem from hustle, not confusion.
“All Wilhelm's fouls are effort,” Hoiberg said. “It's not because he's out of position. It's not because he's out of a stance. Wilhelm gives an effort on every play that he's out there on both ends of the floor.”