Husker basketball's 'Golden Window' tournament officially announced

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will open its 2020-21 season at an eight-team event in Lincoln.

The field for the Golden Window Classic, which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center, was announced by NU and Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday.

The schools participating in the event are Nebraska, LSU, Saint Louis, Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, San Francisco, Nevada and Illinois State.

Tickets will go on sale later this week for games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which will be capped at 25% capacity to comply with COVID-19-related health measures. Fans will not be allowed at games at the Devaney Center.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office at 402-904-5641.​

2010s Nebraska basketball all-decade team

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.