Husker basketball's Trevor Lakes out indefinitely with shoulder injury

Nebraska men's basketball forward Trevor Lakes is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

Lakes has played in eight games this season off the bench. He's averaged 1.5 points, 0.9 rebounds and 8.9 minutes per game. He did not play in Tuesday's loss to Illinois.

Lakes underwent surgery on his right shoulder in March and managed the lingering injury through this season until a recent setback. The decision was made for Lakes to begin a rehab program with the hope of returning to full health.

“This is disappointing for Trevor because of the work he has put in to come back after his surgery and try to help this team,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a press release. “Our hope is that this plan gives him the best opportunity to get back to full health.”

Lakes transferred to Nebraska before the 2020-21 season from Division II University of Indianapolis, where he scored nearly 1,000 points and made 235 3-pointers over three seasons.

He initially planned to redshirt his first season as a Husker, but he was declared eligible in December 2020. He went on to play in 14 games and averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds that season.

