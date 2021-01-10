Husker football can relate to Indiana hoops' struggles. Fred Hoiberg, NU aim to extend Hoosier woes

LINCOLN — Indiana coach Archie Miller said the right things after the Hoosiers’ double-overtime loss to Wisconsin. The things said when a team is close, yet squarely in the middle of a league’s pack.

“We didn’t make enough winning plays to win in the end,” Miller said at one point.

“I’ve got to do a better job for them,” he said at another.

When describing late-game struggles — including IU’s bizarre final possession in the first overtime that led to a tie-up and a jump ball — Miller noted execution and details.

“At the end of the day, we need to be a little sharper as we came down the home stretch,” Miller said.

He hit all the right “coachspeak” notes. But after the Zoom session was over, Miller leaned back, exhaled, put his arms above his head, and looked up at the ceiling.

He was hired to bring back a blue-blood basketball program. It hasn't happened yet.