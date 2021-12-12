Husker freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach will miss the rest of the season

LINCOLN — Husker forward Wilhelm Breidenbach will miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury, coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday.

Breidenbach's injury came during Tuesday night’s 102-67 loss to Michigan. Breidenbach landed awkwardly after fighting for a rebound with about 11 minutes to play. He tried to put weight on the leg afterward but hobbled off the court on one foot.

The freshman from California's Mater Dei Academy was averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds through his first 10 games. Hoiberg praised Breidenbach's effort against Michigan’s size and thinks the former four-star recruit has a bright future. But for the rest of this season, the Huskers will have to move forward without him.

“It’s disappointing to see Wilhelm’s season end this early because of an injury,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “He was an important part of our rotation and impacted the game in a number of ways. Knowing the competitor that he is, Wilhelm will attack his rehab and come back stronger than ever.”