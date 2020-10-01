Husker hoops lands commitment from top-100 center Wilhelm Breidenbach

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s newest recruit for the 2021 class won’t be hard to recognize.
Just look for the tall guy in the sports goggles. That’s 6-foot-9 center Wilhelm Breidenbach, a four-star prospect who committed to the Huskers on Thursday. He’s worn the Kurt Rambis look for years. It fits him, and younger kids love it.
“I think it’s cool, and it’s been cool having kids come up to me and kind of point at their glasses and have a little moment,” Breidenbach said Thursday evening after he announced his decision on Instagram. “At this point, it’s a part of who I am and how I am on the court.”
Plenty of college programs — Marquette and California were finalists along with NU — like what the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei product can do on the court, too. So do recruiting services.
ESPN rates him the No. 53 player in the nation — no Husker high school commit, in the evaluation era, has been rated higher. According to the 247Sports composite service, Breidenbach is the No. 92 player in the nation; only former point guard Glynn Watson was rated higher.
The Huskers won the intense-but-quiet recruiting battle — Breidenbach has a small social media footprint and said he preferred to keep his decision-making process within a small circle of family members — by selling Breidenbach on coach Fred Hoiberg’s offense, his “inside-out” role in it and the general vibe of the school. A trip made last fall left an impression, as well.
“It was an overall feel,” Breidenbach said. “Obviously, Coach Hoiberg and his whole staff is really good. There’s a lot of development I can get from them that can help me keep improving. And the atmosphere of the campus really appealed to me. I (visited) last October for the Ohio State game and I really liked it, but the overall campus was really cool. I’m glad I got to experience it for myself. It’s totally different from Southern California, and I think it’ll be good for me.”
He averaged 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game last winter for Mater Dei — a private school best known for its athletics — and 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Over the course of his career, he’s hit 47 3-pointers, according to MaxPreps, so Breidenbach has the kind of shooting range Hoiberg wants out of all his players.
“I’m well aware I have to keep getting better (shooting the 3), but it’s a shot I’m comfortable taking,” Breidenbach said.
For months, because of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s had to take those shots wherever he can find them. Breidenbach’s trainer has a gym that has never closed, so Breidenbach has been able to work out there. Last month, he went to Utah — a state far less locked down than California — to play three or four games in a camp. His summer club schedule was canceled by COVID-19. His high school season isn’t scheduled to begin until March.
“Definitely not ideal,” Breidenbach said. “Everybody’s in the same boat, so we’ll just have to live with it and adjust.”
So he’s had plenty of time to chew on his collegiate decision, which he made Thursday morning. He balanced the pros and cons of his three finalists — “no snap decisions” — and arrived at Nebraska being the best spot for him.
“It kind of just clicked with Nebraska,” Breidenbach said. “I feel really comfortable about the decision.”
He joins Ranger College sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga as a 2021 commit. Tominaga hit 48% of his 3-pointers last season at Ranger, a junior college in Texas.
