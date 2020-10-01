Husker hoops lands commitment from top-100 center Wilhelm Breidenbach

“It was an overall feel,” Breidenbach said. “Obviously, Coach Hoiberg and his whole staff is really good. There’s a lot of development I can get from them that can help me keep improving. And the atmosphere of the campus really appealed to me. I (visited) last October for the Ohio State game and I really liked it, but the overall campus was really cool. I’m glad I got to experience it for myself. It’s totally different from Southern California, and I think it’ll be good for me.”

He averaged 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game last winter for Mater Dei — a private school best known for its athletics — and 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Over the course of his career, he’s hit 47 3-pointers, according to MaxPreps, so Breidenbach has the kind of shooting range Hoiberg wants out of all his players.

“I’m well aware I have to keep getting better (shooting the 3), but it’s a shot I’m comfortable taking,” Breidenbach said.