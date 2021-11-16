Husker hoops notes: Fred Hoiberg wants Alonzo Verge to make simple plays

Fred Hoiberg watched film with Alonzo Verge on Sunday and highlighted possessions on which Verge threw an easy pass instead of trying to dribble past his man.
Hoiberg understands Verge’s impulse to attack defenders off the dribble. That was Verge’s role at Arizona State and at Mobley Area Community College. And if Verge made the three layups he missed early against Sam Houston State, his performance might’ve looked different.
But at Nebraska, Hoiberg needs Verge to kickstart Nebraska’s ball movement. The Huskers’ in-house numbers say their offense works better when he does.
Verge admitted to Hoiberg that he pressed against Sam Houston after missing early layups. And when Verge pressed, he defaulted to the scoring role he’s always known. Hoiberg doesn’t want Verge to lose that instinct; he just wants to channel it properly.
“I'm not taking away Alonso's aggressiveness,” Hoiberg said. “But what I am asking him to do is when he gets in (the paint), he's got to survey the floor. When we hit the paint, and we sprayed (the ball) out, we're a very efficient team. ... The biggest thing I showed him: When he makes a simple play early in the possession — whether it's in the pocket, throwing a shake pass, getting the ball moving, creating that chain reaction — we have really good possessions.”
» Hoiberg said Eduardo Andre will “absolutely” be a part of Nebraska’s rotation going forward after his 11-point, seven-rebound performance against Sam Houston State.
Hoiberg called Andre the “key person” in the Huskers’ win on Friday, and more praise followed Monday morning. Hoiberg liked the way Andre rebounded, protected the rim and ran the floor against the Bearkats. As long as Andre stays focused on those “effort plays,” Hoiberg sees a role for him in Nebraska’s lineup.
“He's really bought into (his role) these last couple weeks heading into game action,” Hoiberg said. “When he keeps it simple, he's a very effective player.”
» Hoiberg’s first two Creighton losses were, in his words, “all about transition.”
The Huskers committed 25 turnovers during last season’s meeting, which led to 38 Creighton points. And the Jays sprinted out to a 40-9 lead in 2019 on the strength of their fast-paced style. Nebraska has to secure the ball better, of course, but it also has to defend better when Creighton decides to run (which is often).
According to Trey McGowens, that means outracing Creighton’s players up the floor, stopping the ball handler and communicating with teammates. McGowens said the Huskers played “super well” in that area through two games, and Hoiberg knows that they have to continue that trend against Creighton, especially early on.
“We're gonna have to come out and not get shocked by their speed,” Hoiberg said. “It can't take two minutes into the game and realize, ‘Now we’ve got to go.' It's got to be right at the tip.”
» Former Husker Bruce Chubick visited Creighton out of high school, and as he remembers it, then-Creighton coach Tony Barone didn’t appreciate him committing to the Bluejays’ in-state rival.
“That’s great,” Chubick recalled Barone saying. “You go to Nebraska, and I hope we kick your ass all four years.”
One year later, when Chubick played his first game against Creighton, Nebraska won 97-63. In the handshake line, afterward, Chubick stopped to chat with Barone.
“Hey coach,” Chubick said. “That’s one.”