Husker hoops notes: Fred Hoiberg wants Alonzo Verge to make simple plays

Hoiberg called Andre the “key person” in the Huskers’ win on Friday, and more praise followed Monday morning. Hoiberg liked the way Andre rebounded, protected the rim and ran the floor against the Bearkats. As long as Andre stays focused on those “effort plays,” Hoiberg sees a role for him in Nebraska’s lineup.

“He's really bought into (his role) these last couple weeks heading into game action,” Hoiberg said. “When he keeps it simple, he's a very effective player.”

» Hoiberg’s first two Creighton losses were, in his words, “all about transition.”

The Huskers committed 25 turnovers during last season’s meeting, which led to 38 Creighton points. And the Jays sprinted out to a 40-9 lead in 2019 on the strength of their fast-paced style. Nebraska has to secure the ball better, of course, but it also has to defend better when Creighton decides to run (which is often).

According to Trey McGowens, that means outracing Creighton’s players up the floor, stopping the ball handler and communicating with teammates. McGowens said the Huskers played “super well” in that area through two games, and Hoiberg knows that they have to continue that trend against Creighton, especially early on.