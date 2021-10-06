Husker hoops position preview: Guards make the Fred Hoiberg offense go

Nebraska basketball begins exhibition play against Peru State on Oct. 27. Until then, The World-Herald will preview one aspect of the Huskers’ roster per week.
First up are the guards, who will play a substantial role in coach Fred Hoiberg’s go-go offense.
Outlook
Hoiberg likes teams that play fast, share the ball and make 3-pointers. No players influence those factors as profoundly as the guards.
Guards control pace and orchestrate offense. They’re the first line of resistance on defense. And Hoiberg isn’t afraid to play three or four at a time.
Five of Nebraska’s top seven players in minutes played last season were classified as guards. With three new faces joining the group, how does Nebraska’s backcourt look now?
Returners
Trey McGowens, Jr., 6-4, 200
Role: Defensive stopper/secondary creator
The Huskers will rely on McGowens to defend opponents’ best perimeter threats. Hoiberg said he feels comfortable slotting McGowens on to guards or wings. McGowens said he wants to win Big Ten defensive player of the year.
McGowens is also the Huskers’ leading returning scorer (10.7 points per game). But with new weapons aboard and McGowens’ defensive responsibilities, he might be best utilized as a secondary ball-handler. He’ll still shoot and dribble plenty, but Nebraska’s offense won’t run through him.
Strengths: McGowens’ frame makes him tough to drive past and stop at the rim. He finishes through contact well, fights around screens and uses his length (6-foot-9 wingspan) to bother opposing ball-handlers. Even as a freshman at Pitt, McGowens could clog passing lanes.
His hops shine in the open court, as evidenced by his chase-down blocks and highlight dunks last season. But they also accent one of McGowens’ sneakier skills: He rebounds well for his position (3.9 rebounds per game in 2020). That’s important for a Husker team that will often be outsized.
Questions: Can McGowens sustain his career-best 3-point percentage (36.7%) from last season? He’d never shot better than 33% before then.
Can he also cut down on mistakes? McGowens has recorded as many turnovers as assists (236) during his college career.
Kobe Webster, Sr., 6-0, 170
Role: Floor spacer/locker room leader
Webster can do two things as well as any player on Nebraska’s roster: shoot 3-pointers and communicate. The fifth-year senior has played more college basketball (112 games) than any of his teammates, and Hoiberg trusts him. When Nebraska held its first preseason interviews, Webster was one of three players Hoiberg picked to speak with reporters.
Strengths: Big Ten defenses already know what kind of shooter Webster is. The Western Illinois transfer shot 38% from 3 last season and shoots 37.5% for his career with 5.5 attempts per game. He can spot up, create for himself and even leverage his jump shot into quick drives. He also mans the grill at team cookouts, where Webster said Nebraska has built considerable team chemistry. It’s not easy working nine new players into a system, but veterans like Webster can streamline the process.
Questions: How will the undersized Webster hold up defensively? Teams with bigger, stronger guards will test his defensive moxie. They’ll shoot over him and drive their shoulder into his chest.
Can Webster improve his efficiency inside the 3-point line? Webster only shot 38.6% on 2-pointers last season. As mentioned above, Webster can attack off the dribble if defenders play him tight. But Nebraska would benefit if he converted more of those drives into points.
Can Webster make his 3s more consistently? He shot 33.3% from deep during his first 14 games as a Husker, and that included a 6-for-7 performance against Georgia Tech. He closed the season strong (42% over the final 13 games), but the Huskers would prefer to see that version of Webster for an entire season.
Transfers
Alonzo Verge (from Arizona State), Jr., 6-3, 164
Role: Primary ball-handler
Hoiberg will spread facilitating duties across multiple players, but Verge will lead the charge. Teammates recognize Verge as a leader, which Hoiberg says is important for a player who will have the ball often.
Verge said he and Derrick Walker have developed strong pick-and-roll chemistry, which suggests Verge is playing first-team point guard in practice. He brought the ball up the court during Nebraska’s Opening Night scrimmage, too. If Nebraska’s offense has a hub, it’s probably Verge.
Strengths: His teammates call him “shifty.” His Arizona State highlights agree. Verge can beat defenders via crossovers, hesitation moves or in-and-out dribbles, and his one-footed step-back jumper will be a signature move in the Big Ten.
At the rim, Verge uses unique angles and ball spin to finish around size. From midrange, his dead-stop pull-ups are hard to anticipate. And teammates have praised Verge’s passing since he arrived on campus.
If Nebraska can space the floor the way players say it can, Verge will be hard to guard.
Questions: How will Verge’s midrange affinity mesh with Hoiberg’s vision? Hoiberg proudly proclaimed that 83% of Nebraska’s shots came at the rim or behind the 3-point line last season. Verge will do both, but he’ll also pull up from 17 feet with 20 seconds on the shot clock.
Can Verge become a more efficient scorer? As entertaining as he was at ASU, he shot 42% overall and 31% from 3 over two seasons.
New to Division I
Quaran McPherson, Fr., 6-3, 194
Role: Scrapper
McPherson said he takes his defensive assignments personally. That mentality is probably his best path to consistent minutes. His offensive role is to be determined, but hounding ball-handlers and diving for loose balls is a good way to catch a coach’s eye.
Strengths: McPherson already has a Division I body. Teammates don’t like when he guards them. And once he finds a driving lane, he’s hard to stop. His attitude toward defense matters, too. That can be contagious for a Nebraska team that hasn’t cracked the top 100 in opponent field goal percentage under Hoiberg.
Questions: How well can McPherson shoot? That matters for his present and future. The more opposing defenses respect his jumper, the bigger his role can be.
How will McPherson adjust to D-I speed? Speed of the game, not the players. You could ask the same of all newcomers. Plays will develop faster for McPherson than they did at Link Year School in Missouri. His reactions must be quick, too.
Keisei Tominaga, So., 6-2, 175
Role: Spark-plug scorer
You either saw it at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Opening Night or on the internet soon after. Tominaga can spray 3-pointers from anywhere in the gym. He could become a dangerous weapon off the bench.
Strengths: The shooting stroke. It’s quick, accurate and versatile. Tominaga can shoot off the catch or dribble. He can make step-back and side-step 3s. He even sank two in a row from the bench before Friday’s scrimmage.
Questions: How will Tominaga adjust to D-I defenders? Hoiberg cited longer defenders as a common reason good shooters miss at this level.
What can Tominaga do off the dribble? He flashed a hesitation move and impressive footwork on a drive against Trevor Lakes, and he drove effectively while playing in the 3-on-3 Olympics. But neither of those environments could simulate Big Ten defenses.
How will Tominaga hold up defensively? Like Webster, Tominaga will often guard players stronger, taller and more athletic than he is. His performance in those moments will help determine his place in Nebraska’s rotation.
Projected rotation
Starters: McGowens, Verge
Key reserves: Webster
Fighting for minutes: Tominaga, McPherson
Walk-ons
Jace Piatkowski: His dad, Eric, is a Nebraska legend, so he understands the program’s history and what it means to be a Husker.
Sam Hoiberg: Coach’s son. Few will understand the playbook better. And coaching is a lonely profession sometimes. Can’t hurt to have family around.
Chris McGraw: Played postgrad ball with McGowens at Hargrave Military Academy. That ought to augment team chemistry.
Jackson Cronin: Business major who’s been active in the NIL market. Maybe he can help his teammates navigate those waters.