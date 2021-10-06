Husker hoops position preview: Guards make the Fred Hoiberg offense go

Strengths: Big Ten defenses already know what kind of shooter Webster is. The Western Illinois transfer shot 38% from 3 last season and shoots 37.5% for his career with 5.5 attempts per game. He can spot up, create for himself and even leverage his jump shot into quick drives. He also mans the grill at team cookouts, where Webster said Nebraska has built considerable team chemistry. It’s not easy working nine new players into a system, but veterans like Webster can streamline the process.

Questions: How will the undersized Webster hold up defensively? Teams with bigger, stronger guards will test his defensive moxie. They’ll shoot over him and drive their shoulder into his chest.

Can Webster improve his efficiency inside the 3-point line? Webster only shot 38.6% on 2-pointers last season. As mentioned above, Webster can attack off the dribble if defenders play him tight. But Nebraska would benefit if he converted more of those drives into points.

Can Webster make his 3s more consistently? He shot 33.3% from deep during his first 14 games as a Husker, and that included a 6-for-7 performance against Georgia Tech. He closed the season strong (42% over the final 13 games), but the Huskers would prefer to see that version of Webster for an entire season.

Transfers