Husker hoops position preview: Nebraska's big men face tough challenge in Big Ten

Role: Floor spacer/versatile defender

Mayen is quick enough to switch on to perimeter players and tall enough to guard big men. The Huskers could deploy him as a small forward, power forward or center.

But no matter where he plays, Mayen will be ready to shoot. He led Nebraska in 3-point attempts (138) last season and finished fourth in percentage (34.8%).

Strengths: The jumper. Elite shooters make closer to 40% of 3-pointers, but Hoiberg will take 35% on a high volume from his 6-foot-9 forward.

Mayen’s shooting creates clearer driving lanes for teammates, pulls bigger defenders away from the rim and allows Hoiberg to play smaller, spacier lineups — and that, combined with his positional versatility, will earn him plenty of minutes this season.

Questions: Can Mayen anchor Nebraska’s defense in smaller lineups? Based on the perimeter talent NU added this year, expect it to play small more often, which means Mayen might play more center. And given that he blocked only 15 shots in 690 minutes last season, Nebraska might struggle to protect the rim with those lineups.