Husker hoops position preview: Wings include Nebraska's most intriguing freshmen

McGowens is the highest-ranked recruit in Nebraska history, and with that title comes expectations. Fans will want big numbers and bigger highlights. Highly rated recruits will watch to see if Nebraska can help McGowens meet his goals. No player on the roster plays a larger role in the program’s future.

Strengths: His vertical leap will inspire the most buzz, but his jump shot will be his most useful skill. McGowens shoots with range and a quick, smooth release. He’s comfortable shooting off the dribble or off the catch. And in the big man-centric Big Ten, McGowens will earn more clean looks from 3-point range than the rim. Don’t sleep on his court vision, either. His highlight reels contain promising play-making flashes amid the thunder dunks and deep 3s.

Defensively, McGowens’ 7-foot-5 wingspan will help him deflect passes and block shots that most of the country can’t. Coaches say he cares about defending, which is not always the case with potential one-and-done players. And athletically, he will rarely be overmatched.

Questions: How will McGowens adjust to college basketball’s physicality? The season is long. And among players 6-foot-5 or taller, McGowens is tied with Penn State’s Andy Christos for the lightest player in the Big Ten. Strength makes a difference on defense, in durability and at the rim.