Husker hoops position preview: Wings include Nebraska's most intriguing freshmen

Nebraska basketball begins exhibition play against Peru State on Oct. 27. Until then, The World-Herald will preview one aspect of the Huskers’ roster per week.
Today we’re talking wings, the position group highlighted by some of Nebraska’s most intriguing young players.
Past previews: Guards
Outlook
Nebraska’s wings might be the most talented and unproven position group on the roster.
Bryce McGowens, the most famous and highest-ranked prospect on the team, has never played a college game. CJ Wilcher and Keon Edwards, former four-stars who transferred from the Big East, have played 189 Division I minutes combined. And Trevor Lakes, the senior who transferred from Division II Indianapolis before last season, only logged double-digit minutes in eight of Nebraska’s 27 games.
That makes this an exciting group to watch.
Players
Bryce McGowens, Fr., 6-7, 179
Role: Face of the program/skilled scorer
McGowens is the highest-ranked recruit in Nebraska history, and with that title comes expectations. Fans will want big numbers and bigger highlights. Highly rated recruits will watch to see if Nebraska can help McGowens meet his goals. No player on the roster plays a larger role in the program’s future.
Strengths: His vertical leap will inspire the most buzz, but his jump shot will be his most useful skill. McGowens shoots with range and a quick, smooth release. He’s comfortable shooting off the dribble or off the catch. And in the big man-centric Big Ten, McGowens will earn more clean looks from 3-point range than the rim. Don’t sleep on his court vision, either. His highlight reels contain promising play-making flashes amid the thunder dunks and deep 3s.
Defensively, McGowens’ 7-foot-5 wingspan will help him deflect passes and block shots that most of the country can’t. Coaches say he cares about defending, which is not always the case with potential one-and-done players. And athletically, he will rarely be overmatched.
Questions: How will McGowens adjust to college basketball’s physicality? The season is long. And among players 6-foot-5 or taller, McGowens is tied with Penn State’s Andy Christos for the lightest player in the Big Ten. Strength makes a difference on defense, in durability and at the rim.
How will McGowens respond to rough games? He’s a freshman. He will have them. And more people will be watching/analyzing them than he’s used to. His brother, Trey, will play a key role during those moments.
Keon Edwards, Fr., 6-7, 204
Role: Slasher
Edwards might be the biggest swing piece on Nebraska’s roster this season. The four-star prospect reclassified to join DePaul a year early, but only played 39 minutes in five appearances last season after contracting COVID. He took nine shots in a DePaul uniform, and he didn’t practice during Nebraska’s pro day.
Edwards’ high school highlights — along with his pregame dunks during Nebraska’s Opening Night event — depict him as a great athlete, which suggests he can be a good defender. He also made a couple 3-pointers during the scrimmage, but we need to see more before determining what Edwards can do.
Strengths: One certainty about Edwards — he can be a weapon in transition. Nobody dunked harder than Edwards during Opening Night, and there’s no better way to finish a fast break. Fred Hoiberg has also said Edwards can guard wing scorers, which is a promising sign for playing time.
Questions: Can Edwards shoot? No one is saying he can’t, but we don’t know. Hoiberg can’t afford to play many perimeter players who aren’t 3-point threats, especially when paint-bound bigs like Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre are on the floor. Edwards needs to make defenses respect his jumper.
Could Edwards eventually play the 4? He’s too light for it now, but Nebraska is going to play five-out, small-ball lineups. Edwards could increase his role if he adds enough muscle to survive at power forward in those instances.
CJ Wilcher, Fr., 6-5, 221
Role: Floor-spacer
Wilcher’s 3-point stroke is his best attribute. The Huskers need fewer defenders clogging the paint, and the Xavier transfer will contribute toward that goal.
Wilcher could’ve landed in last week’s guards preview, but his frame suggests he’ll defend bigger perimeter players. He outweighs the rest of Nebraska’s guards by at least 22 pounds, and he’s not as quick as the smaller guys.
Strengths: Wilcher is mentioned in every “best shooter on the team” list the players make. He shot well during Nebraska’s pro day and the scrimmage. He also looked comfortable posting up in high school, though I doubt he does that often under Hoiberg.
His size and strength could help Nebraska rebound. The Huskers lost four players from last year’s team who averaged at least three rebounds per game.
Questions: What can Wilcher do off the dribble? Teammates say he can do more with the ball than shoot. He created a few good looks during the pro day. But his high school highlights are light on blow-bys, and Wilcher only recorded five assists in 150 minutes at Xavier.
Can Wilcher help the Huskers land his brother? Simeon Wilcher is the 14th-ranked prospect in 2023. CJ said last month he doesn’t talk to Simeon about recruiting, but that relationship is hard to ignore.
Trevor Lakes Sr., 6-8, 220
Role: Floor-spacer
Of Lakes' 40 field goal attempts last season, 36 came from 3-point range. The man is here to shoot. His size could make him an interesting chess piece for Hoiberg. At 6-foot-8, he’s tall enough to serve as a stretch power forward.
Strengths: You guessed it, shooting. Lakes only shot 33.3% from 3 last year, but he played with a bum shoulder. No one shot it better than Lakes during pro day. Hoiberg can never have too many shooters.
Questions: Where does Lakes fit into Nebraska’s rotation? Lakes will face stiff competition for minutes no matter what position he plays. McGowens, Wilcher and Edwards all joined the roster with significantly higher pedigrees. Lat Mayen and Wilhelm Breidenbach will soak up plenty of minutes at power forward.
Can Lakes add some off-the-dribble verve? That would help his case for minutes. Not asking him to be Steph Curry, but it couldn’t hurt to attack a few more closeouts.