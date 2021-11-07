Husker hoops preview: Fred Hoiberg and close-knit coaching staff provide continuity

LINCOLN — The exhibitions are finished. The roster has been dissected. With a few days until Nebraska’s season opener against Western Illinois, it’s time to look at the Huskers’ coaches.
Overview: Fred Hoiberg keeps his staff specialized and close-knit. Every coach has defined responsibilities. Many of them — Matt Abdelmassih, Nate Loenser, Doc Sadler — worked with him before Nebraska, and eight of the 10 assistants/support staff members that arrived in Lincoln alongside Hoiberg (not counting grad assistants) remain on staff entering his third season. Nebraska hopes that continuity helps lead to a breakthrough season, and the coaches know how quickly fans will blame them if it doesn’t.
Fred Hoiberg
Background: Hoiberg has won 14 games during his first two seasons at Nebraska, which is two fewer than he won during his first season at Iowa State. He arrived in Lincoln as the program underwent a massive rebuild, and last season was marred by COVID complications. But in year three, Hoiberg believes the Huskers have the talent to climb out of the Big Ten’s basement.
Focus: Offense has defined Hoiberg’s coaching career, but his CEO sensibilities will play a large role in determining the Huskers’ success. With talent comes expectations, and Hoiberg can’t fulfill every player’s vision this season. As always, winning can quiet such concerns. But a head coach’s deft touch helps too.
Outlook: Hoiberg’s second seven-win team looked better than his first, but the 2021-22 Huskers need to show more tangible progress. More wins, particularly in conference play, where Nebraska is 5-34 since Hoiberg arrived. Fans would embrace a postseason bid of any kind. So would Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
Matt Abdelmassih
Background: Abdelmassih leads Nebraska's recruiting efforts. According to 247Sports’ rating system, which dates back to 2000, Nebraska has already recruited three of the five best recruits in Husker history (Bryce McGowens, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Ramel Lloyd). McGowens and Breidenbach highlighted the best class in school history. And the Huskers plucked Alonzo Verge, C.J. Wilcher and Keon Edwards from the transfer market. Moves like those explain why Abdelmassih is Hoiberg's highest-paid assistant
Focus: Succeeding in Abdelmassih’s position means, in his words, “embracing chaos.” Nebraska’s top recruiter keeps a spreadsheet filled with scenarios concerning roster turnover to ensure he’s never caught off guard when a player changes course. Case in point: when Dalano Banton left for the NBA, Abdelmassih quickly pivoted toward recruiting Verge. “If you’re not prepared (for Banton’s departure),” Abdelmassih said, “there’s no Alonzo Verge.”
Outlook: According to 247, Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class currently ranks 35th in the country and seventh in the Big Ten. The Huskers are two scholarships over next season’s allotted limit, but as Abdelmassih knows, a lot can change between now and then. Players transfer and leave for the pros. So as Nebraska begins regular season play, Abdelmassih is watching the Huskers with an eye for flaws to fix. “There's nobody that's more critical of our roster more than me,” he said. “Because if I'm not, then we're all in trouble.”
Armon Gates
Background: A former Kent State guard, Gates is Nebraska’s backcourt maestro. He’s credited with developing former Husker Cam Mack, who earned All Big-Ten honorable mention in 2019-20, and Glynn Watson, who scored a career-high 13.6 points per game during Gates’ first season in 2018-19. Gates knows the Big Ten well too. Before joining Nebraska, he spent five years on Northwestern’s coaching staff.
Focus: Trey McGowens tallied 246 assists and 246 turnovers during his first season at Nebraska. Verge played off the ball at Arizona State. Both are still learning how to catalyze the the Huskers’ offense. Gates encourages McGowens to throw fewer “fastballs” when attacking defenses. That means employing hesitation moves or in-and-out dribbles instead of sprinting straight to the rim. With Verge, Gates tries not to limit his creativity unless he needs to. “You get out of his way a little bit,” Gates said. “If he hits that home run (play) and it works, cool — keep it going, man. If the first home run is not a good play, that’s when, as a coach, you say, ‘Hey man, take what they’re giving you.’”
Outlook: Shooting is a slasher’s best friend. Thanks to Nebraska’s improved spacing, McGowens and Verge will enjoy wider driving lanes and passing windows. Gates said both are still developing consistent jumpers though. And Nebraska could use a third playmaker to take pressure off Verge and McGowens. Gates said Kobe Webster and Keisei Tominaga are both capable facilitators, but Bryce McGowens played the point when his brother and Verge sat with foul trouble against Colorado (Webster missed the exhibition with back spasms). Gates called Bryce’s court vision “unbelievable” but thinks the 6-foot-7 freshman needs to “get lower” when handling the ball. “He's going to get some of those young, smaller, jitterbug defenders,” Gates said. “They’re going to get up in him. They’re going to read about him being on NBA draft boards. He’s going to have a big bullseye on his back.”
Nate Loenser
Background: Loenser, who joined the Huskers in April, is one of Hoiberg’s newest assistants at Nebraska but one of his oldest friends on the staff. Loenser worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and with the Chicago Bulls. So when the Bulls let him go last fall, he watched a lot of Nebraska to keep up with his old colleague.
Focus: The players call him “Yoda” for his intricate hoops knowledge. Loenser specializes in offense and works with Gates on player development. When Loenser was first hired, he sat down with Hoiberg to discuss the areas Nebraska needed to improve the most. Hoiberg pointed Nebraska’s development staff in three directions: Ball security, finishing and shot productivity (where you’re shooting from and how well you’re shooting).
Outlook: As Husker fans saw during Nebraska’s exhibitions, NU upgraded its perimeter shooting during the offseason. Loenser and Hoiberg both liked the team’s shot profile last season, and they think the talent upgrades will bring increased efficiency. When it comes to finishing, Loenser believes in fundamentals — Nebraska performed Mikan drills, practiced proper layup footwork and performed other basic drills this offseason. But Loenser also evaluates “deep-drive” decision making when examining Nebraska’s at-rim efficiency. Passing to a teammate instead of shooting a layup over two defenders, for example, can improve the Huskers’ efficiency as much as anything else.
Doc Sadler
Background: The Huskers consider Sadler their defensive coordinator, and last season may have been his best since rejoining Nebraska in 2019. NU ranked 40th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency in 2020-21, which was the program’s best mark since 2015. And he helped the Huskers reach that mark while incorporating nine new rotation players.
Focus: Nebraska returns six contributors from last season but also welcomed eight newcomers this offseason. So Sadler is exercising patience with his 2021-22 defenders, particularly the younger ones. Nebraska’s defensive rebounding issues stood out to Sadler after the Huskers allowed 23 offensive rebounds to Colorado. He agreed with Hoiberg that Nebraska’s guards need to help on the glass. And due to Nebraska’s undersized frontcourt, Sadler thinks Nebraska will take more charges than it will block shots.
Outlook: The Huskers won’t play many tricks. They’ll employ a man-to-man defense and switch often, which they hope entices other teams to attack them one-on-one. Switching demands communication, and Sadler believes they'll grow in that area as the season progresses. By its end, he hopes his defense ranks in the top half of the Big Ten (Nebraska finished seventh in defensive efficiency last season). And he knows that’s a steep challenge in an experienced conference. “It's a league that players stick around for a long time,” Sadler said. “They're well coached, they don't beat themselves.”