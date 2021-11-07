Husker hoops preview: Fred Hoiberg and close-knit coaching staff provide continuity

Armon Gates

Background: A former Kent State guard, Gates is Nebraska’s backcourt maestro. He’s credited with developing former Husker Cam Mack, who earned All Big-Ten honorable mention in 2019-20, and Glynn Watson, who scored a career-high 13.6 points per game during Gates’ first season in 2018-19. Gates knows the Big Ten well too. Before joining Nebraska, he spent five years on Northwestern’s coaching staff.

Focus: Trey McGowens tallied 246 assists and 246 turnovers during his first season at Nebraska. Verge played off the ball at Arizona State. Both are still learning how to catalyze the the Huskers’ offense. Gates encourages McGowens to throw fewer “fastballs” when attacking defenses. That means employing hesitation moves or in-and-out dribbles instead of sprinting straight to the rim. With Verge, Gates tries not to limit his creativity unless he needs to. “You get out of his way a little bit,” Gates said. “If he hits that home run (play) and it works, cool — keep it going, man. If the first home run is not a good play, that’s when, as a coach, you say, ‘Hey man, take what they’re giving you.’”