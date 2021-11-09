Husker hoops preview: What Nebraska must do to make the NCAA tournament

LINCOLN — They speak their mission with pride, regardless of the daunting track record behind them.
The 2021-22 Huskers want to change Nebraska’s basketball reputation. They want to “kill the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at Big Ten media day. And from the day they arrived, they agreed: They want to make school history and get NU’s first NCAA tournament win.
“All of us have talked about it,” freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach said back in July. “Obviously nobody came here to lose, we all want to win, and we all identified that we have a team that can turn it around. Pretty much every day we talk about it. We can do it; we just have to get into that position.”
The Big Ten has sent 52 teams to the tournament since 2013-14, the last time the Huskers were in “that position.” And most of them have a few things in common. If these Huskers want to follow their lead, maybe they should take a few notes.
Here are three habits of NCAA tournament qualifiers from the Big Ten:
1. Competent defensive rebounding. Thirty-two of the 52 Big Ten teams that have made the NCAA tournament since Nebraska’s last appearance finished seventh or higher (top half) in defensive rebound rate. More importantly, only six of them finished 12th or worse (bottom three), where Nebraska has resided during each of coach Fred Hoiberg’s first two seasons as coach. If numbers aren’t your jam, try this logic: Nebraska’s offense operates best in transition, but Nebraska can’t create transition opportunities if the defense doesn’t earn stops. And the defense can’t earn stops if the Huskers don’t rebound. Conversely, opponents are going to send crashers every time they shoot against Nebraska, at least to start the year. If the Huskers can secure those misses, they’ll start possessions with multiple defenders behind the ball. In other words: How the Huskers perform on the glass affects how they’ll perform everywhere else.
2. Be great at something. Every Big Ten qualifier since 2013-14 has ranked in the top 50 nationally in one of Ken Pom’s adjusted efficiency ratings. The 2015 Indiana Hoosiers ranked 200th in defense but made the tournament thanks to their eighth-ranked offense. The 2019 Iowa Hawkeyes finished 111th in defense but 15th in offense. And despite finishing 111th in offense during the 2013-14 season, Tim Miles’ Huskers made the dance thanks to their 36th-ranked defense. Nebraska’s defense fit the criteria (40th) last season, but NU couldn’t overcome its 179th-ranked offense. Hoiberg is betting that an influx of shooters can balance those numbers enough.
3. Star power. If you make the NCAA tournament, you have an All-Big Ten performer. Without exceptions. Every Big Ten qualifier since 2013-14 has put at least one player on the end-of-year award list. Since the Huskers’ last tournament bid, eight Nebraska players have been voted all-conference by the league’s coaches. (In the interest of time and consistency, we’re only counting coaches’ ballots.) Only Rutgers and Northwestern (five each) have earned fewer selections. Among Alonzo Verge, the McGowens brothers and the rest of the recruiting star power on Nebraska’s roster, the Huskers have plenty of players who could fulfill this requirement.