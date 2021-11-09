Husker hoops preview: What Nebraska must do to make the NCAA tournament

LINCOLN — They speak their mission with pride, regardless of the daunting track record behind them.

The 2021-22 Huskers want to change Nebraska’s basketball reputation. They want to “kill the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at Big Ten media day. And from the day they arrived, they agreed: They want to make school history and get NU’s first NCAA tournament win.

“All of us have talked about it,” freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach said back in July. “Obviously nobody came here to lose, we all want to win, and we all identified that we have a team that can turn it around. Pretty much every day we talk about it. We can do it; we just have to get into that position.”

The Big Ten has sent 52 teams to the tournament since 2013-14, the last time the Huskers were in “that position.” And most of them have a few things in common. If these Huskers want to follow their lead, maybe they should take a few notes.

Here are three habits of NCAA tournament qualifiers from the Big Ten: