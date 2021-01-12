 Skip to main content
Husker hoops prolongs COVID pause through weekend, postpones Maryland game
The Nebraska men's basketball game at Maryland has been postponed, NU announced as part of the prolonged pause the Husker program is taking after additional positive COVID-19 tests Monday.

NU had already announced a postponement of the Jan. 13 game vs. Illinois. 

For as long as Nebraska — 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten — is on pause, players won't practice. If NU were able to play the Jan. 20 game against Minnesota, it'd likely return to workouts over the weekend or near the end of the weekend in preparation for the Gophers. 

The Huskers have played two games — a 84-77 loss to Michigan State and a 84-76 loss to Indiana — in the month of January. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

