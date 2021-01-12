Husker hoops prolongs COVID pause through weekend, postpones Maryland game

The Nebraska men's basketball game at Maryland has been postponed, NU announced as part of the prolonged pause the Husker program is taking after additional positive COVID-19 tests Monday.

For as long as Nebraska — 4-8 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten — is on pause, players won't practice. If NU were able to play the Jan. 20 game against Minnesota, it'd likely return to workouts over the weekend or near the end of the weekend in preparation for the Gophers.