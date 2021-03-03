Husker hoops readies for No. 5 Iowa, a 'scary team' with one of the nation's best players

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s practice ran longer than anticipated Wednesday morning.
Who could blame Fred Hoiberg? He had one day to prepare Nebraska for Iowa, rival of his former and current school.
And this particular Iowa squad — ranked fifth nationally — can humble the Huskers in a hurry.
“It’s a scary, scary team,” Hoiberg said Wednesday, adding that Iowa is so good on offense Nebraska can play great and still lose by 20.
The Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten) average 85 points per game this season — 86.75 in their last four home games against Nebraska — and they have one of the lowest turnover rates in the nation. Star player Luka Garza is a favorite to win Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year honors, and he’s surrounded by guys who might be stars in their own right on a different team.
“They got a shooter to go with Luka, so that makes his job a little bit easier, as well as make their jobs a little bit easier,” Trey McGowens said. “It’ll be kind of a different approach than we’ve taken this year.”
Hoiberg uses an acronym KYP for “know your personnel.”
After a 72-51 win over Rutgers, Hoiberg said Nebraska correctly closed out on the RU players who could shoot and stayed tight in the gaps on the guys who could drive. The performance was one of Nebraska’s best, indicative of a program that, according to KenPom.com, has the league’s No. 7 defense in Big Ten games.
But Iowa has all the shooters Nebraska could ever hope to defend. The Hawkeyes are third nationally in hitting 40% of their 3-point shots. CJ Fredrick makes 51%. Joe Wieskamp makes 48.8%. Jordan Bohannon is a volume distance shooter who makes 38%. And then there’s Garza, who can score here, there, everywhere. The 6-foot-11 senior makes 45.6% of his 3-pointers and 57% of his 2s. He might average 30 points on a lesser team. At Iowa, he scores 24.3 per game, a little more than last season when he was a first-team All-American.
“Best post presence in the game,” Hoiberg said. “And it’s not even close.”
Garza scored just 16 last season at NU as the Husker defense consistently denied him the ball, hoping other Iowa shooters would miss their shots. And they did, in almost historic fashion, going 4 of 33 from 3-point range. Wieskamp alone was 1 for 10, scoring 21 points on 23 shots as Nebraska pulled off the 76-70 upset. It was NU’s final win of 2020.
One month later, Iowa hit 11 of 28 from 3. Wieskamp scored 30 on 15 shots. The Hawkeyes won 96-72.
“When we won the game at Nebraska, a lot of it is they missed shots they normally make,” Hoiberg said. “And they made those shots in Iowa City, and they pounded us.”
It continued a trend of the teams winning on their home floors. The Huskers have won four straight in Lincoln. The Hawkeyes have won seven straight in Iowa City.
NU has won two straight Big Ten games for the first time since 2019, and appears to be playing its best basketball of the Hoiberg era despite leading scorer Teddy Allen leaving the team over the weekend. Hoiberg inserted seniors Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster into the lineup against Minnesota, and it worked. The same smaller lineup blitzed Rutgers.
“Everybody’s locked in on defense, that’s one thing,” McGowens said. “And then, Thor, Kobe, Lat (Mayen), their energy is just contagious how they cut, move without the ball. When they move without the ball, somebody else sees it, they move without the ball, and it just opens up so many more driving lanes and open shots.”
Nebraska’s three best effective field goal percentages in Big Ten games have come in the last 10 days. The offense is starting to click the way Hoiberg envisioned.
Iowa’s offense, so long as Garza is there, is like a 400-level course for NU’s defense. And the Huskers didn’t have much time to study for the big test.
“They hurt you in so many ways because there are so many weapons on the floor at any time,” Hoiberg said.
Notes
» Hoiberg is 8-3 all-time against Iowa — 3-1 as a player and 4-1 as a coach at Iowa State, and 1-1 as a coach at Nebraska.
» McGowens said he lobbies Webster and Thorbjarnarson “every other day” to return for another season. Though they're completing their fourth year of college basketball, the season did not count against their eligibility because of COVID.
Hoiberg said he’s had “initial conversations” about them returning with an eye on making firm decisions after the season.
» Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo has played just 45 minutes in the last four games. Hoiberg said that's because of the return of starter Derrick Walker and the emergence of freshman Eduardo Andre, who has surpassed Ouedraogo on the depth chart.
“Yvan is the third big in our rotation,” Hoiberg said. “It’s nothing more than that.”
Ouedraogo has played single-digit minutes in five of the last six games. Andre has played double-digit minutes in the last three games.