Husker hoops readies for No. 5 Iowa, a 'scary team' with one of the nation's best players

One month later, Iowa hit 11 of 28 from 3. Wieskamp scored 30 on 15 shots. The Hawkeyes won 96-72.

“When we won the game at Nebraska, a lot of it is they missed shots they normally make,” Hoiberg said. “And they made those shots in Iowa City, and they pounded us.”

It continued a trend of the teams winning on their home floors. The Huskers have won four straight in Lincoln. The Hawkeyes have won seven straight in Iowa City.

NU has won two straight Big Ten games for the first time since 2019, and appears to be playing its best basketball of the Hoiberg era despite leading scorer Teddy Allen leaving the team over the weekend. Hoiberg inserted seniors Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Kobe Webster into the lineup against Minnesota, and it worked. The same smaller lineup blitzed Rutgers.

“Everybody’s locked in on defense, that’s one thing,” McGowens said. “And then, Thor, Kobe, Lat (Mayen), their energy is just contagious how they cut, move without the ball. When they move without the ball, somebody else sees it, they move without the ball, and it just opens up so many more driving lanes and open shots.”

Nebraska’s three best effective field goal percentages in Big Ten games have come in the last 10 days. The offense is starting to click the way Hoiberg envisioned.