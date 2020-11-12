Husker hoops signs pair, now awaits word on five-star Bryce McGowens

“Wilheim brings a skill set that translates well to the up-tempo system we play,” Hoiberg said. “He runs the floor well, has the ability to play inside out and is a physical player who can easily step out to the perimeter and stretch the defense. One of the things that stands out when you watch him is his energy level he plays with. He is relentless and is not afraid to make the hustle plays that help his team win.”

He’s a consensus top 100 player, as well — No. 53 according to ESPN. That makes him one of the highest-rated high school recruits in Husker history, running neck-and-neck with former point guard Glynn Watson.

The big fish Nebraska is trying to reel in, however, won’t announce until Friday.

That’s five-star Greenville (S.C.) guard Bryce McGowens, the 6-6, 175-pound younger brother of current Husker guard Trey McGowens. He’s down to Nebraska and Georgia after decommitting from Florida State and spurning offers from traditional powers like Kansas to focus on programs where, according to father Bobby McGowens, he can make an immediate impact.

“When Trey decided to go to Nebraska, Bryce was kind of intrigued about the things he heard from Trey,” Bobby McGowens said.