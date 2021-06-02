Husker hoops will showcase bright future to star-studded group of recruits

LINCOLN — Matt Abdelmassih, like so many Nebraska coaches, loves the moment in recruiting when all the preconceived notions about his school — particularly the idea NU is in the “middle of nowhere” — disappear from a prospect’s mind.
“Anyone who ever visits here is blown away by what Nebraska has to offer,” said Abdelmassih, Nebraska basketball’s primary recruiter. “Lincoln is bigger than everyone thinks.”
For the last 15 months, most recruits didn’t have the benefit of seeing NU’s arena or campus in any detailed way. When the NCAA lifted COVID-related recruiting restrictions, it not only opened up June for football programs, it did the same for basketball teams, which won’t do most of their on-the-road, in-person recruiting until July.
But Fred Hoiberg and Co. are prepared to host an illustrious quartet of prospects this weekend, and they believe they have a terrific, new asset to promote.
The future.
Most of the 2021 recruiting class — a top-20 bunch based on the high school signees alone — and two high-profile transfers (CJ Wilcher and Keon Edwards) will be on campus this weekend to help show off that future.
Visiting Nebraska are two top-100 prospects in the 2022 class — forward Isaac Traudt (Grand Island) and point guard Chance Westry (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania) — and five-star prospects from the 2023 class in Omaha Biliew (Waukee, Iowa) and Simeon Wilcher (Roselle, New Jersey).
“There’s no better person to represent your program and attract players than your current players,” said Abdelmassih, who can’t comment on specific visitors. “They’re going to tell them the nuts and bolts of the program, how they’re treated and what the environment is like. And it’s authentic. We don’t sit down our players and tell them do's and don'ts. We want them to be authentic. So a recruit might ask us a tough question, so we can give them the information that makes them the most comfortable about their situation. The interaction with your current players is the most vital part of the visit.”
Senior guard Kobe Webster — who opted to return for an extra year and recently was named an Academic All-American — is a key cog too, Abdelmassih said.
“He’s the head of the snake, the elder statesman of the group,” Abdelmassih said. “Here’s a kid who, based on the dialogue we had all year, had every intention of moving on to the next phase of his playing career. He came because the last two-plus weeks, the vibe was just so solid. We felt like something was right there at our fingertips to grab, and Kobe felt that. The guys returning felt that, that we’re so close.”
Immediate commitments out of the weekend are unlikely with this group. Traudt visited Creighton on Tuesday and intends to take visits to Virginia, Michigan State and North Carolina later this month. Westry, the No. 24 player in the 2022 class, has an array of offers to consider. Simeon Wilcher — CJ’s younger brother — and Biliew could be a year away from making a decision.
It’s still arguably the most star-studded group of players to see NU since 2012, when Jahlil Okafor dodged raindrops and towered over the crowd at the Husker football spring game after touring the new hoops facilities with his AAU team.
Nebraska's 2015 recruiting class was previously considered one of the best in school history. The Huskers’ 2021 class blew past that into the top 20 on Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports with top-100 prospects in Bryce McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach. Center Oleg Kojenets, junior college sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga and guard Quaran McPherson are in the class too.
NU put that group together during the pandemic, and it had a plan for developing its 2022 and 2023 boards as well.
“Focusing on building the very best relationship we could,” Abdelmassih said. “We locked in on kids who we feel are talented enough to play here and fit our program. And it paid off. Now that we’re entering in the official recruiting window opening back up, we’ve put ourselves in position to attract some of the best players in the country.”
Notes
» All but Tominaga (trying out for Japan’s 3-on-3 Olympic team) and Kojenets (in a FIBA event) will be on campus by this weekend.
» Abdelmassih said NU is not currently focused on recruiting post players. Derrick Walker, Eduardo Andre and Kojenets will be on the 2021-22 roster, and junior college national champion Blaise Keita has committed to join the 2022-23 team.
» When it comes to recruiting point guards, Nebraska likes prototypical “floor generals” but considers their all-around game as well.
“Versatility kind of trumps everything,” Abdelmassih said. “That’s what we’re looking for 1-5 on our roster. And of course whenever you have a guy with size bringing the ball up the floor, it creates mismatch problems — which is exactly what Hoiberg wants in his offense. Ideally we have four, if not five guys who can get the defensive rebound and push the ball up the floor. I think we’re going to be really close to that on next year’s team.”
» Westry, one of the two official visitors this weekend, played his first two prep seasons at Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, where he averaged 23.8 points per game as a sophomore. He transferred to Sierra Canyon High School, a power program in Los Angeles, but left there in May after playing five games and returned to Pennsylvania, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Sierra Canyon did not start its season until April 22 due to COVID-related rules in California. Westry is considered one of the best perimeter defenders in the 2022 class.