Husker hoops will showcase bright future to star-studded group of recruits

NU put that group together during the pandemic, and it had a plan for developing its 2022 and 2023 boards as well.

“Focusing on building the very best relationship we could,” Abdelmassih said. “We locked in on kids who we feel are talented enough to play here and fit our program. And it paid off. Now that we’re entering in the official recruiting window opening back up, we’ve put ourselves in position to attract some of the best players in the country.”

Notes

» All but Tominaga (trying out for Japan’s 3-on-3 Olympic team) and Kojenets (in a FIBA event) will be on campus by this weekend.

» Abdelmassih said NU is not currently focused on recruiting post players. Derrick Walker, Eduardo Andre and Kojenets will be on the 2021-22 roster, and junior college national champion Blaise Keita has committed to join the 2022-23 team.

» When it comes to recruiting point guards, Nebraska likes prototypical “floor generals” but considers their all-around game as well.