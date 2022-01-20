 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker men's basketball game against Ohio State postponed due to COVID
0 Comments
topical
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Husker men's basketball game against Ohio State postponed due to COVID

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska falls short at home against Indiana.

Saturday's Nebraska men's basketball game at Ohio State has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Husker program.

Nebraska fell below the Big Ten roster minimum of seven scholarship players due to those in health and safety protocols.

The Big Ten will attempt to reschedule the game. If it cannot be rescheduled, it will count as a no contest for both teams.

This is the Huskers' first game impacted by COVID this season. The Nebraska women's basketball team is also dealing with a COVID outbreak and had Thursday's game against Rutgers delayed.

The Husker men are 0-8 in Big Ten play and have lost six straight. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday at home against Wisconsin.

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert