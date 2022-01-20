Husker men's basketball game against Ohio State postponed due to COVID

Saturday's Nebraska men's basketball game at Ohio State has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Husker program.

Nebraska fell below the Big Ten roster minimum of seven scholarship players due to those in health and safety protocols.

The Big Ten will attempt to reschedule the game. If it cannot be rescheduled, it will count as a no contest for both teams.

This is the Huskers' first game impacted by COVID this season. The Nebraska women's basketball team is also dealing with a COVID outbreak and had Thursday's game against Rutgers delayed.

The Husker men are 0-8 in Big Ten play and have lost six straight. Their next scheduled game is Tuesday at home against Wisconsin.

