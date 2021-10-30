Husker men's basketball hosts a pair of prospects during Purdue game

Ramel Lloyd, a three-star guard in the 2022 class, committed to the Huskers in July and made his second visit to Lincoln this weekend. He was already embracing the pregame festivities. When Memorial Stadium played Sheck Wess’ “Mo Bamba” over the PA speakers, Lloyd rapped along in unison with Nebraska’s student section.

Parker Friedrichsen, the No. 92 player in the 2023 class, made his third visit to Lincoln in the past four months. Once again, Friedrichsen brought several family members with him, and they arrived decked out in Husker gear. Most of the Friedrichsen clan hails from Nebraska, and they showed their comfort among Husker fans by clapping with the crowd as the Nebraska band played “Hail Varsity” before kickoff.