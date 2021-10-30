 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker men's basketball hosts a pair of prospects during Purdue game
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Husker men's basketball hosts a pair of prospects during Purdue game

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

LINCOLN — Nebraska men's basketball hosted two recruiting visitors on the Memorial Stadium sidelines Saturday.

Ramel Lloyd, a three-star guard in the 2022 class, committed to the Huskers in July and made his second visit to Lincoln this weekend. He was already embracing the pregame festivities. When Memorial Stadium played Sheck Wess’ “Mo Bamba” over the PA speakers, Lloyd rapped along in unison with Nebraska’s student section.

Parker Friedrichsen, the No. 92 player in the 2023 class, made his third visit to Lincoln in the past four months. Once again, Friedrichsen brought several family members with him, and they arrived decked out in Husker gear. Most of the Friedrichsen clan hails from Nebraska, and they showed their comfort among Husker fans by clapping with the crowd as the Nebraska band played “Hail Varsity” before kickoff.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert