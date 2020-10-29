Husker men's basketball will host Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

It’s a repeat of last year’s game, but, hey, it’s a nonconference sporting event for a Nebraska athletic team. So, progress.
The Husker men’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 9. NU lost to the Yellow Jackets in last year’s Challenge game 73-56.
The marquee games in the event include Iowa hosting North Carolina, Wisconsin hosting Louisville and Duke hosting Illinois, according to CBS Sports.
