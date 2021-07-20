 Skip to main content
Husker newcomers surprised by lack of cornfields in Lincoln
BASKETBALL

Bryce McGowens

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska basketball's C.J. Wilcher on what drew him to Nebraska

You’ve surely heard this before, but athletes around the country take the “Cornhusker” label pretty seriously. Even Nebraska players.

C.J. Wilcher, a Xavier transfer, expressed surprise by Lincoln’s urban feel.

“Honestly, when I was coming here, I thought it was going to be a lot of cornfields,” newcomer Wilcher said. “But it wasn’t. It’s like city life. I like it.”

It’s not just Wilcher, who committed to NU sight unseen. It’s the freshman five-star recruit Bryce McGowens, whose brother played in Lincoln last season.

“Coming in, I thought Nebraska was just a lot of fields,” said Bryce McGowens, a South Carolina native. “Corn, of course. Just a lot of farmland. Then you get here and it’s a big city with good people. Everybody’s loving. Everybody’s supportive.”

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

