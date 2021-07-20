Husker newcomers surprised by lack of cornfields in Lincoln

You’ve surely heard this before, but athletes around the country take the “Cornhusker” label pretty seriously. Even Nebraska players.

C.J. Wilcher, a Xavier transfer, expressed surprise by Lincoln’s urban feel.

“Honestly, when I was coming here, I thought it was going to be a lot of cornfields,” newcomer Wilcher said. “But it wasn’t. It’s like city life. I like it.”

It’s not just Wilcher, who committed to NU sight unseen. It’s the freshman five-star recruit Bryce McGowens, whose brother played in Lincoln last season.

“Coming in, I thought Nebraska was just a lot of fields,” said Bryce McGowens, a South Carolina native. “Corn, of course. Just a lot of farmland. Then you get here and it’s a big city with good people. Everybody’s loving. Everybody’s supportive.”

