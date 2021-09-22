Husker notes: Derrick Walker wants 'to put on a show' as Nebraska basketball welcomes fans back

LINCOLN — So much time has passed since Nebraska’s last normal offseason that Derrick Walker forgot how it’s supposed to look.

Walker, a junior forward, remembers posing for team pictures in 2019, his first season at Nebraska. But the headaches caused by the Huskers’ 2020 season have warped his sense of routine.

Seeing Tuesday’s photo day on the schedule surprised Walker. And his eyes are still adjusting to the sea of students he walks past every day. But jarring as it may be, Walker is relieved that Nebraska has returned to a reliable schedule.

“Today is good fun,” Walker said. “We love times like this just taking pictures and being out (on the court) competing. There’s just a different energy and a different vibe to campus and to sports this year.”

Walker and his teammates saw that energy up close when they attended Nebraska football’s home opener against Fordham. Standing on the sideline amid a packed Memorial Stadium, Walker couldn’t help but picture how Pinnacle Bank Arena will look when completely stocked.

Due to transfer rules, Walker watched from the bench the last time fans were allowed inside Nebraska’s home gym. Two years later, he’s excited to introduce fans to his game.