Husker notes: Family and friends watch in the stands for first time this season

LINCOLN — For the first time this season, the Nebraska men's basketball team had family and friends — roughly 20 of them — on hand to watch a game.

Senior guard Trey McGowens, whose entire family was up from South Carolina, appreciated it.

"Sometimes you get homesick, especially with the pandemic, because we can't go home," he said, referring to the COVID-19 protocols NU players must follow. "A lot of us haven't seen our family in three, four months. So it's just really good to see our family, and kind of enjoy the holidays as much as we can."

Coach Fred Hoiberg said that his players wanted to play on Christmas and that the game didn't feel much different from any other game in an odd season.

"I am glad the Big Ten decided to play," he said. When in the NBA, he played and coached twice each on Christmas. "With our guys not going home, it would be very difficult sitting in their apartments with no family to celebrate Christmas with."

Quick hits

>> Nebraska announced six tip-off times for January basketball games: Jan. 2, Michigan State, 7 p.m.; Jan. 5, at Purdue, 6 p.m.; Jan. 13, Illinois, 8 p.m.; Jan. 16, at Maryland, 11 a.m.; Jan. 20, Minnesota, 8 p.m., Jan. 24, at Iowa, 1 p.m.