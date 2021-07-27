Husker notes: Quaran McPherson stands out among young Nebraska basketball players

The last true freshman to sign in Nebraska basketball’s much-ballyhooed 2021 recruiting class did not come with the biggest accolades, and he played his final season at a small prep school in Branson, Missouri.
But Quaran McPherson already stands out among his younger peers in a key way.
“Q be out there yelling!” senior guard Kobe Webster said of the 6-foot-4,190-pound point guard. “Q does not care — which is good though. That leadership role is going to be his at some point. He doesn’t have any fear of talking or getting on people, so that’s good.”
McPherson, originally from Queens, proudly says he’s from the “east” and grew up playing against some of the best players in the city, including, at one point, current Husker guard CJ Wilcher, whom McPherson has known since middle school and regards now like almost a brother. Talking is part of McPherson’s game. He’d like defense to be his calling card, too.
“You can’t defend nobody, you can’t play at no level,” McPherson said. “If I go to the NBA — if I can’t guard no one, I can’t get on the court, no matter how much talent you got. You’ve got to be able to guard somebody with grit.”
Coaches, McPherson said, see that he’ll defend any teammate, at any time. McPherson occasionally slips into third person, as well, when personifying his coaches. McPherson aims to please Doc Sadler — NU’s defensive coordinator and special assistant to coach Fred Hoiberg.
“If you can play defense, Doc loves you,” McPherson said. “I just want to be loved by everybody.”
A three-star guard, McPherson watched his recruiting process get derailed, in part, by a knee injury suffered in high school. He played an extra year of prep school at Link Year School in The Ozarks. That experience prepared McPherson for college.
“I had to manage my money — knowing when to do certain things, when to spend money, when to not spend money — and it helped me a lot when I came here,” McPherson said. “It’s same thing. You’re by yourself.”
He’s now rooming with Wilcher, who went to Xavier for one season before transferring to Nebraska.
Andre on 'constantly' eating
Eduardo Andre hasn’t been back home to London in two years and he eats more, every day, than he ever has. The 6-foot-10 freshman now weighs 238 pounds — up from 218 at the end of 2021 season — through relentless calorie consumption. Andre doesn’t know how many he consumes, either.
“I eat breakfast, a smoothie or something, then I go to training table, grab two boxes full of food, eat that, eat at 3 again, then I have to go back to the training table again, eat that, and then I eat something at night,” Andre said. “And then I go to sleep. I just eat, and keep eating.”
Andre called the daily routine “hard as (expletive)” before apologizing to reporters.
“That’s probably harder than all the lifting and something,” Andre said. “It’s actually eating. Constantly.”
Nebraska coaches have considerably high hopes for Andre’s game. He averaged 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last season as a true freshman, but over the final six games of the season, those totals improved to 4.8 and 2.8 per game.
Quick hits
» Forward Derrick Walker, who has two years left of eligibility, said he’s unsure whether he play both years at NU or just one. Nebraska coaches would be open to keeping Walker for both seasons.
» Verge said Hoiberg has the “perfect system” for him that will allow for him to be more creative as a passer. Arizona State’s system often allowed players, including Verge, to go one-on-one.
