Husker notes: Quaran McPherson stands out among young Nebraska basketball players

The last true freshman to sign in Nebraska basketball’s much-ballyhooed 2021 recruiting class did not come with the biggest accolades, and he played his final season at a small prep school in Branson, Missouri.

But Quaran McPherson already stands out among his younger peers in a key way.

“Q be out there yelling!” senior guard Kobe Webster said of the 6-foot-4,190-pound point guard. “Q does not care — which is good though. That leadership role is going to be his at some point. He doesn’t have any fear of talking or getting on people, so that’s good.”

McPherson, originally from Queens, proudly says he’s from the “east” and grew up playing against some of the best players in the city, including, at one point, current Husker guard CJ Wilcher, whom McPherson has known since middle school and regards now like almost a brother. Talking is part of McPherson’s game. He’d like defense to be his calling card, too.

“You can’t defend nobody, you can’t play at no level,” McPherson said. “If I go to the NBA — if I can’t guard no one, I can’t get on the court, no matter how much talent you got. You’ve got to be able to guard somebody with grit.”