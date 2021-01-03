Husker notes: Teddy Allen's team-high 23 points came despite slow start

Nebraska’s top scorer had a roller coaster night Saturday.

Teddy Allen finished with 23 points but was limited to eight minutes in the first half by coach Fred Hoiberg, who sat Allen after he picked up his second foul — a flagrant — for putting his elbow into the chest of a Michigan State player while driving the lane. Allen spent time on an exercise bike away from the bench before returning to it after a later timeout.

In the second half, Allen tried to create offense right away by driving baseline into traffic. He was pulled after a quick 7-0 run by the Spartans, Hoiberg said, because he wasn’t playing with “urgency.”

When Allen returned, he exploded for most of his 23 points.

“I thought his attack was great, and I thought he took shots at the 3-point line when he had some space. And when he’s got space and has it going like he did, we don’t mind those shots,” Hoiberg said.

