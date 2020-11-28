Husker Notes: Trey McGowens gets rolling early on way to scoring 19 points

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens wasn’t the only Husker to struggle in NU’s 69-66 loss to Nevada on Thanksgiving. But a goose egg in the scoring column is rare for him. It’d only happened once in two years at Pittsburgh.
So NU coach Fred Hoiberg got McGowens going right away in a 79-57 win over North Dakota State.
“We ran something for Trey out of the gate,” Hoiberg said. “That got him going. He got two quick layups right away. Once you see that ball go through the hoops that automatically gets your confidence going.”
McGowens finished with 19 points on 50% shooting. Hoiberg said one of the game’s key plays occurred when McGowens hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to extend NU’s lead from ten to 13.
“I loved Trey’s pace, he really pushed pace down the floor,” Hoiberg said, noting just one turnover. McGowens said the key to his play was not committing a glut of first-half fouls that send him to the bench.
Lat Mayen overcomes stomach issue to score 12 points
Lat Mayen splashed home some 3-pointers early, then found a trash can so he could throw up. All in a day’s work.
“He pounded an energy drink before the game, and it wasn’t sitting well in his stomach,” Hoiberg said of the junior, who scored 12 points and hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range. “That’s what happened when he tossed that up.”
Hoiberg said Mayen was upset with his play against Nevada, particularly when he turned down an open 3-pointer in the final minute against the Wolfpack. He returned to NU’s practice facility two hours before Friday's practice to shoot and work out.
“Nobody spends more time in the gym than Lat,” Hoiberg said. “You can see it in his stroke.”
Additionally, Hoiberg said, Mayen does a lot of little things, especially on defense, to help out the Huskers.
“Covers for us, always in a stance, he’s got good length, you can switch him off on a guard,” Mayen said. “We’re asking him to guard the (center) right now.”
Baton flirts with another triple-double
Dalano Banton has flirted with triple-doubles in two of the first three games. He came very close Saturday with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before being removed with two minutes left in the game.
“My teammates told me but we want to play like that so we can get everybody into the game,” Banton said. “We’re all grinding every day in practice, we’ve been here since summer, so I don’t care. I don’t care if I get that triple double or not. We had all our guys in, everybody had a chance to have fun and play out there, and show for their families.”
Quick hits
» NU is shooting 28.8% from 3-point range to start the season, with only McGowens (40%) and Mayen (36.3%) above 35%. Thor Thorbjarnarson, Nebraska’s top perimeter shooter last season, has hit 23.1% of his shots.
» Hoiberg wants center Yvan Ouedraogo to kick out offensive rebounds more often if he doesn’t have a clear shot under the hoop. Ourdraogo is shooting 27.7% from the floor so far.
» Guard Teddy Allen’s 13 steals in three games already matches the number he had in 35 games at West Virginia.
» Nebraska has fewer than ten turnovers in each of its first three games.
» the Huskers next play Dec. 1 against 0-2 South Dakota, which lost 84-61 to Colorado and 69-53 to Drake in Kansas State’s multi-team event. USD features two Nebraska natives in Kanon Koster and Brady Heiman; Heiman left the Husker program not long after the hiring of Hoiberg, and is averaging one point and three rebounds for the Coyotes.
