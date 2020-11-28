Husker Notes: Trey McGowens gets rolling early on way to scoring 19 points

Hoiberg said Mayen was upset with his play against Nevada, particularly when he turned down an open 3-pointer in the final minute against the Wolfpack. He returned to NU’s practice facility two hours before Friday's practice to shoot and work out.

“Nobody spends more time in the gym than Lat,” Hoiberg said. “You can see it in his stroke.”

Additionally, Hoiberg said, Mayen does a lot of little things, especially on defense, to help out the Huskers.

“Covers for us, always in a stance, he’s got good length, you can switch him off on a guard,” Mayen said. “We’re asking him to guard the (center) right now.”

Baton flirts with another triple-double

Dalano Banton has flirted with triple-doubles in two of the first three games. He came very close Saturday with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists before being removed with two minutes left in the game.

“My teammates told me but we want to play like that so we can get everybody into the game,” Banton said. “We’re all grinding every day in practice, we’ve been here since summer, so I don’t care. I don’t care if I get that triple double or not. We had all our guys in, everybody had a chance to have fun and play out there, and show for their families.”