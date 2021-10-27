Husker notes: Wilhelm Breidenbach has strong night, while Bryce McGowen's shots don't fall

Bryce McGowens broke into the clear for a dunk that brought part of the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd to its feet. It was one of McGowens — and only — big moments of Wednesday night’s Husker exhibition against Peru State. The five-star freshman finished with four points on 2-of-8 shooting, including a 0-for-4 run from the 3-point line.

Still, NU coach Fred Hoiberg liked the looks McGowens got and expects, down the road, he’ll get a kinder rim.

“His shots were all right there,” Hoiberg said. “They looked good. I liked how he hunted those shots ... he's such a gifted offensive player. Those shots are going to fall."

NU’s other top freshman, Wilhelm Breidenbach, had a stronger night. He came off the bench but finished with nine points and four rebounds and several nice takes to the rim in the second half.

“I work on that a lot — like I do my whole game — so it’s just something I happen to be good at,” the 6-foot-11 Breidenbach said of his ability to take defenders off the dribble and finish at the rim. If I have a mismatch on the outside, I’ll go do it.”

In 14 minutes, he didn’t miss a shot from the floor as he served as the backup center to starter Derrick Walker. Breidenbach can play the four spot, as well.