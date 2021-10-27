Husker notes: Wilhelm Breidenbach has strong night, while Bryce McGowen's shots don't fall

Bryce McGowens broke into the clear for a dunk that brought part of the Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd to its feet. It was one of McGowens — and only — big moments of Wednesday night’s Husker exhibition against Peru State. The five-star freshman finished with four points on 2-of-8 shooting, including a 0-for-4 run from the 3-point line.
Still, NU coach Fred Hoiberg liked the looks McGowens got and expects, down the road, he’ll get a kinder rim.
“His shots were all right there,” Hoiberg said. “They looked good. I liked how he hunted those shots ... he's such a gifted offensive player. Those shots are going to fall."
NU’s other top freshman, Wilhelm Breidenbach, had a stronger night. He came off the bench but finished with nine points and four rebounds and several nice takes to the rim in the second half.
“I work on that a lot — like I do my whole game — so it’s just something I happen to be good at,” the 6-foot-11 Breidenbach said of his ability to take defenders off the dribble and finish at the rim. If I have a mismatch on the outside, I’ll go do it.”
In 14 minutes, he didn’t miss a shot from the floor as he served as the backup center to starter Derrick Walker. Breidenbach can play the four spot, as well.
“That’s fine with me,” Breidenbach said. “Whatever helps the team win, I’ll do it, whether it’s coming off the bench, however many minutes it is, I’ll do what I need to do to make those minutes matter.”
DePaul transfer and freshman wing Keon Edwards splashed home a trio of 3-pointers on his way to 12 points. Edwards, who played a handful of games for the Blue Demons despite illness and injury, was one of the top nine players in Wednesday night’s rotation. The five scholarship players who weren’t: Centers Eduardo Andre and Oleg Kojenets, point guard Kobe Webster, wing Trevor Lakes and point guard Quaran McPherson.
Unofficial visitor
The tallest player inside Pinnacle Bank Arena wasn’t playing for either team.
That’d be Madelo Deng, the 7-foot-3 center who played at Council Bluffs St. Albert in 2020-2021. He’ll be a junior in 2021-2022 and is still deciding where to play his junior season.
Deng, originally from South Sudan but now a United States citizen, has talked to NU coach Fred Hoiberg on the phone and was on an informal visit for the game.
