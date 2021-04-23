 Skip to main content
Husker recruit Blaise Keita will play for NJCAA basketball title
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s junior college recruits will play for a national title Saturday night after notching a double-double in the Final Four.

Blaise Keita, a 2022 commit from Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, had 11 points and 11 rebounds in Coffeyville’s 66-63 win over Chipola. Keita hit 5 of 6 shots and added three steals. Coffeyville will play Crowley Saturday night at 6.

Another NU juco recruit, Ranger College guard Keisei Tominaga, scored 26 points — hitting 5 of 13 3-pointers — in a 116-97 Final Four loss to Crowley. Tominaga will join the Huskers this summer.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

