Husker recruit Bryce McGowens is South Carolina's Gatorade player of the year

Incoming Husker Bryce McGowens was honored Friday as the Gatorade boys basketball player of the year in South Carolina.

McGowens is a five-star prospect ranked No. 26 in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. He's the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with the Huskers.

McGowens, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game during his senior season for Legacy Charter School, which played a national schedule and won the USA National Prep Classic.

Off the court, McGowens sings in his church choir and volunteers at local charities while maintaining a 4.15 GPA. His older brother, Trey, is also a Nebraska basketball player.

The younger McGowens is the headliner of a top-15 recruiting class that will arrive on campus this month.

