Husker seniors' free throws clinch Nebraska basketball win over Minnesota

Notes

» Banton’s back. The Huskers got 14 points and seven rebounds from their 6-foot-9 guard, who did not start Saturday night so Webster, a senior, could. Banton played his best game in weeks while logging 22 minutes. Hoiberg said he and Banton “had a good talk” about returning to the “pace” and “purpose” with which he played earlier this season.

“He was getting to the point where he was so exhausted, in the second half, because of everything he was doing out there on the floor, we had to get him out for a short little stretch,” Hoiberg said. “We ran a little isolation play for him, a little post-up... I thought that was a huge play. And then all the little things he did down the stretch, even defensively, I thought he made some big plays in stunts out there.”

» Allen, on the other hand, had his first scoreless game of the season. He took three shots and played just ten minutes after scoring five points at Illinois. Allen scored 41 Tuesday night against Penn State.