Husker seniors' free throws clinch Nebraska basketball win over Minnesota

LINCOLN — Nebraska guard Thor Thorbjarnarson’s family and friends had to celebrate his Husker senior day over Zoom and Internet TV. They’re from Iceland, Sweden and Greenland. COVID made it impossible for them to travel to watch him clinch the Huskers’ second Big Ten win of the season.
Thorbjarnarson’s two free throws with four seconds left officially sealed a 78-74, wild, maddening win over Minnesota, which whittled a 13-point NU down to a single possession.
“What better way to win a game — on free throws,” said Thorbjarnarson, who had ten points, four rebounds and two crucial assists deep in the second half.
He got the start — and the finish — on senior day, held Saturday because the Gopher game had originally been scheduled as the final home contest. NU hosts Rutgers Monday due a COVID-related rescheduling change. Another senior guard, Kobe Webster, started and finished the game, too, and hit two free throws just before Thorbjarnarson’s two to help keep Minnesota guard Marcus Carr — who scored 41 points on 27 shot and 16 free throw attempts — at bay.
“We came out, we were amped up, obviously it was senior night,” said Webster, who had ten points and four assists. “It was just a great vibe out there. We played together.”
Nineteen assists — and five Huskers in double figures — reflected the unselfishness. So did NU’s 54.5% shooting from the floor, which included 9 of 17 from 3-point range.
Nebraska (6-17 overall and 2-14 in the Big Ten) also served, for good portions of the game, as its own worst enemy, committing 18 turnovers — which Minnesota turned into 24 points — and sending UM to the free throw line 24 times. NU led 33-31 at halftime but, given the Gophers’ 28.2% shooting from the floor in the first half, the lead could have been much larger.
Early in the second half, the advantage grew.
NU jumped out to a 44-35 lead behind six points from junior forward Derrick Walker — also honored as a senior because he was graduating — and five points from Webster. Nebraska matched that lead of nine, at 53-44, before a flagrant foul on Lat Mayen helped the Gophers have a five-point possession.
That’s when Dalano Banton, who had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench, broke out of a multi-game slump, scoring seven straight points as part of an 11-2 NU run, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Shamiel Stevenson. The Huskers led 64-51 with 8:13 left and 69-56 with 7:23 left, doing all of the heavy lifting without leading scorer Teddy Allen, who was benched for good by Hoiberg after playing two minutes in the second half. Webster, Thorbjarnarson and Stevenson took the minutes vacated by Allen.
“We got the ball moving and we were just pulling for each other,” Webster said. “It was a great feeling.”
But much like it did in a 62-61 win over Penn State, Nebraska then went dry. It didn’t score for nearly five minutes as Carr, relentless and without much scoring help from teammates, chipped away at NU’s lead. Two perfectly executed Thorbjarnarson passes and Walker finishes extended the Huskers’ lead to 73-68 with 1:38 left, but Trey McGowens — assigned to guarding Carr for most of the game — missed the front ends of two different 1-in-1 free throw situations.
Carr — whose 41 points matched the Pinnacle Bank Arena record set by Teddy Allen Tuesday night — got the Gophers within 74-73 with 14 seconds left. Webster was fouled with 8.5 seconds left and hit two free throws. Hoiberg called timeout to set up NU’s defense, which fouled Carr before he could get off a 3-pointer. Carr made 1 of 2 free throws, and Thorbjarnarson made the game-clinching free throws after that.
Hoiberg said he “couldn’t be happier” for Thorbjarnarson, Webster and Walker, whom NU expects to return.
“A good win, a fun win for our seniors — a stressful win for me, with the way that we had some miscues there at the end,” said Hoiberg, who lost his Senior Day game at Iowa fState, in part because he “played like crap.”
Hilton Coliseum was packed for Hoiberg’s final home game. Thorbjarnarson had to settle for a Zoom call on a big screen and texts from family after the game. It’s much later, across the Atlantic Ocean, that it was when Thorbjarnarson hit the game-clinching free throws. It was roughly 2:15 and 3:15 a.m. in Iceland and Sweden.
“They’re spread all over the world, but they always watch until the end,” Thorbjarnarson said. “Especially tonight.”
Notes
» Banton’s back. The Huskers got 14 points and seven rebounds from their 6-foot-9 guard, who did not start Saturday night so Webster, a senior, could. Banton played his best game in weeks while logging 22 minutes. Hoiberg said he and Banton “had a good talk” about returning to the “pace” and “purpose” with which he played earlier this season.
“He was getting to the point where he was so exhausted, in the second half, because of everything he was doing out there on the floor, we had to get him out for a short little stretch,” Hoiberg said. “We ran a little isolation play for him, a little post-up... I thought that was a huge play. And then all the little things he did down the stretch, even defensively, I thought he made some big plays in stunts out there.”
» Allen, on the other hand, had his first scoreless game of the season. He took three shots and played just ten minutes after scoring five points at Illinois. Allen scored 41 Tuesday night against Penn State.
Hoiberg pulled Allen from the game for good after he took two quick shots in the second half and missed both. After Allen missed a 3, Hoiberg waved for Shamiel Stevenson to enter the game. Allen cheered hard for his teammates on the sideline and had an extended conversation with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih.
“That other group that was out there was giving us great minutes and playing with a great rhythm,” Hoiberg said of Allen’s benching. “It wasn’t anything more than that.”
» Hoiberg said Trey McGowens — who had 11 points and five rebounds played “one of his most efficient games of the year” and did a good job defending Carr, who scored 41 but took a lot of shots to do so.
“It’s not very often you’d say a guy did a hell of a job when the guy he’s guarding scores 41, but I thought a lot of those (points) were early,” Hoiberg said.
On screens, Nebraska also chose to follow Carr around the floor not only with big men but the smaller guards, too, with the hopes of forcing Minnesota — which was missing two starters — to rely on guys other than Carr.
Carr shot 41% from the floor. His teammates shot 30.2%.
» Three Nebraska players — Thorbjarnarson, Webster and Walker — were honored Saturday for Senior Day events. Walker, just a junior, was honored because he is the first in his family to graduate from college. Each player received video messages from family and friends. Hoiberg reiterated after the game that Nebraska expects Walker to return for next season. He has not said the same about Webster and Thorbjarnarson although, technically, both will have one year since the NCAA decided this season, played during the pandemic, does not count.
» With both the Husker volleyball series with Wisconsin and the NU women’s basketball game against Michigan State being postponed on Saturday, members of both teams attended the Husker men’s game as did former Husker tight end Jared Bubak. It was possibly the largest — and easily the loudest — crowd of the year at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
