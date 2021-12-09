Huskers are shorthanded by illness, but that's no excuse as they prep for Auburn

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s coaches watched the Michigan film and diagnosed the Huskers' shortcomings. They planned to implement changes during Thursday’s practice.
“And then we couldn’t put a team on the floor today,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “There was a lot of things we were going to do to make adjustments, but we weren't able to get any of that done, and I doubt we'll be able to get it done on a one-day prep.”
Nebraska is more concerned about roster size than schematic adjustments entering Saturday’s game against No. 18 Auburn in Atlanta.
Wilhelm Breidenbach, the Huskers’ four-star freshman, will miss the game and be out for “a while” with a knee injury. The Huskers also sent multiple players home from Thursday’s practice and have already identified “a couple guys” that won’t travel to Atlanta after testing positive for Influenza A.
Hoiberg said players have been tested for different illnesses — including COVID-19, though no one has tested positive for that — due to the “viral infection” spreading through NU’s locker room. Quaran McPherson missed Tuesday’s game because of it, and Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker played through illnesses during the 102-67 loss.
The Huskers’ flu bug helps explain their “stone-faced” huddles and lagging energy against the Wolverines. “Seeing what's going on with our team right now, it makes a little bit more sense with what happened in that game,” Hoiberg said. But it leaves them shorthanded against Auburn, which could be the most talented team Nebraska has faced all season.
The Tigers are “unbelievably long,” Hoiberg said. They crash for offensive rebounds and hunt transition chances as hard as any team Nebraska will play.
Meanwhile, the Huskers have one day to implement their game plan. Wednesday was a Big Ten-mandated off day. Sickness held them back Thursday. So as Hoiberg mentioned during his press conference, “it’s going to be a tall order where we are right now.”
“Hopefully we can get over this soon,” Hoiberg said. “It happens, it's one of those things. You can't let it affect you, use it as an excuse. You’ve got to be able to go in there and compete at the highest level, whoever is on the floor, and go out and execute.”
Notes
» The timing of Breidenbach’s injury couldn’t be worse. Auburn plays two skilled giants — 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith and 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler — at least 24 minutes per game.
Smith, the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, leads the Tigers in scoring at 16.9 points per game. He can shoot, post up or face up. Hoiberg said the Huskers won’t be able to switch from positions 1-4 anymore given Smith’s diverse offensive talents.
Kessler, the 18th-ranked prospect in the 2020 class, ranks second nationally in block rate (18.2%) and, when paired with Smith, demands that the Huskers match Auburn’s size up front.
Without Breidenbach, that means Hoiberg would have to play together Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre — two non-shooters. Nebraska has sparsely used such lineups because they cramp its spacing, but Hoiberg may have no choice.
“We're gonna have to get creative, maybe play some big-big lineups,” Hoiberg said. “We haven't done a lot of big-big lineups, but just based on where we are right now, we may have to throw that out there.”
» In six games against mid-major competition this season, Bryce McGowens has averaged 19.7 points while shooting 44.7% from the field and generating 8.2 free-throw attempts per game.
In four games against power-conference competition, McGowens has averaged 11.5 points while shooting 43.6% from the field and generating 3.25 free-throw attempts per game.
Nebraska’s virus plays a role here too. Hoiberg said McGowens missed two practices leading up to Tuesday’s game against Michigan. But Hoiberg also acknowledged that the boost in physicality has hurt McGowens’ ability to score at the rim and draw fouls, two avenues McGowens has relied on to produce points while he works through shooting struggles (22.22% from 3-point range).
The cure from McGowens’ struggles: “Just continue to attack, try to get into the paint, make plays,” Hoiberg said. “And we got to do a better job finding him as well — getting him the ball, getting him more in that playmaker-type role.”
» Nebraska planned to redshirt Quaran McPherson, but Hoiberg said NU’s coaches have discussed playing McPherson to help the Huskers through their current bind.
McPherson returned to practice Thursday after missing Tuesday’s game with illness. And while the freshman guard is still developing his skill set, his basketball vigor has been Division-I ready all season.
“We missed his energy on the bench the other day,” Hoiberg said. “He and Trey (McGowens) are probably our two most consistent vocal leaders over there, and Q’s all over the place. He's out there picking guys up. His constant energy has been phenomenal.”