Huskers are shorthanded by illness, but that's no excuse as they prep for Auburn

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s coaches watched the Michigan film and diagnosed the Huskers' shortcomings. They planned to implement changes during Thursday’s practice.

“And then we couldn’t put a team on the floor today,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “There was a lot of things we were going to do to make adjustments, but we weren't able to get any of that done, and I doubt we'll be able to get it done on a one-day prep.”

Nebraska is more concerned about roster size than schematic adjustments entering Saturday’s game against No. 18 Auburn in Atlanta.

Wilhelm Breidenbach, the Huskers’ four-star freshman, will miss the game and be out for “a while” with a knee injury. The Huskers also sent multiple players home from Thursday’s practice and have already identified “a couple guys” that won’t travel to Atlanta after testing positive for Influenza A.

Hoiberg said players have been tested for different illnesses — including COVID-19, though no one has tested positive for that — due to the “viral infection” spreading through NU’s locker room. Quaran McPherson missed Tuesday’s game because of it, and Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker played through illnesses during the 102-67 loss.