Huskers believe they're a 'totally different team.' It showed against Ohio State

LINCOLN — If Nebraska had played Ohio State two weeks earlier, amid their illness-riddled, jumper-slumping five-game losing streak, the drama might have ended much earlier.
The Huskers might’ve lost control with 4:56 to play in the first half, when Malaki Branham hit his fifth 3-pointer to give the Buckeyes a 30-22 lead. Or with 10:08 to play in regulation, when E.J. Liddell made his first 3 to make it 59-51.
Both jumpers capped quick 6-0 runs that gave OSU its largest lead of the game. Both Liddell and Branham entered the game making 33.3% of their 3-pointers. Could the pre-holiday Huskers have withstood those bad-luck runs?
“Nah,” C.J. Wilcher said when asked after the game. “We all feel like we're a totally different team just in terms of our mentality and how we approach the game.”
Nebraska looked different during its 87-79 loss to Ohio State on Sunday. Until OSU’s final shooting surge in overtime, the Huskers responded to every Buckeye run with one of their own.
NU answered Branham’s first-half 3 with 10 straight points. Bryce McGowens — the defender Branham did most of his damage against early — scored six of those 10 on three strong dribble drives. And with offensive engine Alonzo Verge on the bench, the Huskers scored eight straight points after Liddell’s 3 in the second half.
That’s a stark contrast from the Huskers’ 30-point losses against Auburn and Michigan, when they fell behind by double digits early and never cut the lead within 10. Those games featured a combined two lead changes. And before Sunday, seven of NU’s 13 games featured two or fewer.
The Huskers either started strong — or they didn’t. Then they either cruised or faded, leaving their coach to ponder whether they lacked the fortitude required to fight back.
“You hate to be labeled a group of front-runners,” Hoiberg said Dec. 17, his first media interview after the Auburn loss. “When things are going well, that can’t be the only time where you have that communication, where that contagious energy is out there.”
That spunk was hard to miss Sunday, when the Huskers traded leads eight times with the country's No. 13 team despite trailing for 30:08 of game time. You saw it when Derrick Walker flexed his right bicep after backing Zed Key under the basket and scoring with 3:16 to play. And when Lat Mayen screamed in front of his teammates after a two-handed slam that put NU up 72-67 with 36 seconds left. And from the bench after every Nebraska bucket near the end of regulation.
Keon Edwards bounced like a pogo stick after Mayen’s dunk. Hoiberg praised Verge for leading Nebraska’s cheers despite sitting the final 17:18 of regulation and overtime. And Eduardo Andre stood for the last three minutes of regulation.
As Wilcher said after the game, Pinnacle Bank Arena felt different against Ohio State.
Nebraska played with more intensity, which resulted in the Huskers outscoring Ohio State in the paint (38-25), off turnovers (14-6) and tying the Buckeyes in second-chance points (12-12). Nebraska was more engaged than usual on the sidelines too. And in the stands, the Huskers’ home crowd stood and shouted, hoping to supply whatever energetic edge Nebraska needed.
NU fell short in overtime, but if the Huskers can maintain their spirit from Sunday, they can win “a lot” of Big Ten games, Hoiberg said. And considering that four of NU’s next six games are away from Lincoln, they’ll need to supply their own vigor over the next few weeks.
“Now that we're on the road, we're all we got is those 15 guys in the locker room,” Hoiberg said. “So we’ve just got to keep that energy, that togetherness. You have to have that energy over there in the batch, and that tonight was as good as we've been."