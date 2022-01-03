Huskers believe they're a 'totally different team.' It showed against Ohio State

That’s a stark contrast from the Huskers’ 30-point losses against Auburn and Michigan, when they fell behind by double digits early and never cut the lead within 10. Those games featured a combined two lead changes. And before Sunday, seven of NU’s 13 games featured two or fewer.

The Huskers either started strong — or they didn’t. Then they either cruised or faded, leaving their coach to ponder whether they lacked the fortitude required to fight back.

“You hate to be labeled a group of front-runners,” Hoiberg said Dec. 17, his first media interview after the Auburn loss. “When things are going well, that can’t be the only time where you have that communication, where that contagious energy is out there.”

That spunk was hard to miss Sunday, when the Huskers traded leads eight times with the country's No. 13 team despite trailing for 30:08 of game time. You saw it when Derrick Walker flexed his right bicep after backing Zed Key under the basket and scoring with 3:16 to play. And when Lat Mayen screamed in front of his teammates after a two-handed slam that put NU up 72-67 with 36 seconds left. And from the bench after every Nebraska bucket near the end of regulation.