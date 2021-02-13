Huskers can't dwell on Illinois loss for long in midst of seven games in 12 days across five states

“For people who have played this game — do you know how hard that is?” Hoiberg said. “To take that amount of time — and have your bodies deconditioned — and then bounce back and ask your guys to compete like they are, and have stacked up on top of each other and play their asses off every time they’re stepping on the floor? That’s hard to do, man.

“And, I’m telling you — since the first that we got ‘em, I knew they would be competitors. Have we played the smartest basketball this year? No. We played much better in that area tonight, and hopefully we’ll get that back. But when we went through what we just did, it’s extremely difficult, and I couldn’t be prouder of our players for how hard they’re playing basketball right now.”

Hoiberg rattled off statistics that pleased him. How NU was competitive with points in the paint (32 to Illinois' 38), how it won the rebounding battle by one, how the Huskers, who still committed 13 turnovers, nevertheless played with more patience on offense.

“Less playing in the crowd, better cuts on offense to loosen up Illinois pressure, getting to the free throw line again, getting better there for the most part,” Hoiberg said.