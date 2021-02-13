Huskers can't dwell on Illinois loss for long in midst of seven games in 12 days across five states

LINCOLN — If Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg stayed up all night thinking about a single possession in Friday night’s 77-72 overtime loss to No. 6 Illinois, circumstances wouldn’t have allowed him to dwell on it for too long.
The Huskers had to get on a plane at 9 a.m. Saturday for their next game at Penn State.
After the 2 p.m. Sunday tip against the Nittany Lions, NU will board another plane for Maryland, where it’ll play games against the Terrapins on back-to-back nights Tuesday and Wednesday.
It’s very hard, Hoiberg said, for teams to get over close emotional losses, and Friday night surely qualifies. NU lost a late lead in regulation and messed up its final possession so badly — 16 seconds, zero offense, and no real shot attempt — Hoiberg threw his face mask to the floor after it happened. Hoiberg told his players it should hurt, the 26th straight in Big Ten play. For a night. And only a night.
That’s because NU is in a stretch of seven games in 12 days across five states after a four-week layoff because of COVID cases on the team.
“For people who have played this game — do you know how hard that is?” Hoiberg said. “To take that amount of time — and have your bodies deconditioned — and then bounce back and ask your guys to compete like they are, and have stacked up on top of each other and play their asses off every time they’re stepping on the floor? That’s hard to do, man.
“And, I’m telling you — since the first that we got ‘em, I knew they would be competitors. Have we played the smartest basketball this year? No. We played much better in that area tonight, and hopefully we’ll get that back. But when we went through what we just did, it’s extremely difficult, and I couldn’t be prouder of our players for how hard they’re playing basketball right now.”
Hoiberg rattled off statistics that pleased him. How NU was competitive with points in the paint (32 to Illinois' 38), how it won the rebounding battle by one, how the Huskers, who still committed 13 turnovers, nevertheless played with more patience on offense.
“Less playing in the crowd, better cuts on offense to loosen up Illinois pressure, getting to the free throw line again, getting better there for the most part,” Hoiberg said.
It just wasn’t enough. It might have been against most teams, but Illinois, projected as a No. 2 seed on Saturday by the NCAA tournament committee, has two of the league’s best players in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. They combined for 52 of Illinois’ 77 points. Dosunmu scored 17 of Illinois’ final 21 points to secure a victory crucial to Illinois’ hopes for only its fourth No. 1 seed in school history.
Penn State (7-9 overall and 4-8 in the Big Ten) lacks any postseason trajectory. The Nittany Lions, who had coach Pat Chambers resign before the season, are in rebuilding mode. But they do possess wins over NCAA tourney-bound teams — Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Rutgers — and one of the Big Ten’s best guard duos in Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington; Jones is shooting 43.8% from 3 in league play. Despite being one of the league’s shorter rosters — no Lion stands taller than 6-foot-9 — Penn State holds its own in rebounding, too.
The Nittany Lions don’t have a good defense — worse than Nebraska’s, according to KenPom’s analytics for adjusted defense — and given NU’s struggles on offense, Sunday might be its best chance thus far to win a Big Ten game in 2021. On paper. If it wasn’t Nebraska’s fifth game in eight days.
“It’s a heavy load, especially coming off of COVID,” forward Derrick Walker said. “But we’ve worked out all year and we’ve trained our bodies all year and we’ve been prepared for this and we knew this type of schedule could be a thing so, at this point, it’s more mental toughness than physical toughness. With us playing almost every other day, we’ve got to be more mentally tough than physically tough.”
Despite the losing streak — for the season, it is now at nine games — Hoiberg tends to take positives out of each night, stretches where Nebraska looks like the team he hopes one day to have: Consistent, smart, efficient, and tough. For most of Friday night, NU was all of those things against what may be the eventual Big Ten champion.
“The biggest thing we need to take out of this is to know we can play with anybody,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska basketball faces No. 6 Illinois
